It’s ski season in the Pacific Northwest. Washington state’s skiing includes nonprofit-run, family-friendly community ski hills, independently owned resorts and full-service destinations. While we may not have Whistler, snow can run as late as mid-April for early-spring skiing in some areas.

Ski resorts: West of the Cascades

Westside Washington may at times be plagued with wet or inconsistent snow and fog-shrouded days, but at least we (often) have snow and beautiful views, and the resorts aren’t too far away.

Stay in: Seattle or Leavenworth

Slice through 1,125 acres of powder-covered terrain during day or night skiing sessions at Stevens Pass. Altogether, 12 lifts provide access to 77 trails for all ski levels. Just five miles east of Stevens Pass, 30 kilometers of groomed cross-country trails and 10 kilometers of snowshoe trails. Book reservations (at minimum) six days in advance for dining indoors. Weekend adult full-day lift tickets start at $104.

Stay in: Seattle or nearby hotels/condos

More than $30 million has been invested in the resort over the past decade in Crystal Mountain’s 2,600 acres. Ski 85 named runs (including night skiing), ride 11 lifts and choose from dining options that include a food hall and a mini-yurt serving draft beer. Enjoy Cascade Range views with a ride on the Mt. Rainier Gondola to Summit House, Washington’s highest-elevation restaurant. Nearby stay options are either condo-style or offer in-room kitchens. Weekend adult full-day lift tickets start at $99.

Stay in: Seattle

One of the closest ski destinations to Seattle — just off I-90 — a ticket to family-friendly Summit encompasses 25 lifts over four mountain areas. These areas include beginner-friendly Summit West, Summit Central and Summit East’s snowshoe and nordic trail territory. Alpental’s famous vertical drops are just further down the road. The Summit’s 20 snow tubing lanes have long attracted generations of Seattle kids, and 50 kilometers of groomed trails bring in nordic trail enthusiasts. Local hostels, hotels, and vacation-rental stays round out the options. However, prices can be high, with weekend adult full-day lift tickets starting at $119. The $38 “beginner tickets” provide access to beginner lifts and carpets.

Stay in: Nearby lodging

Skiers hoping for an all-around yet mellow experience can enjoy mountaintop views while riding eight lifts for 47 trails, plus night skiing, a tubing hill, twilight snowshoe tours or coasting on miles of nordic trails. Hungry skiers, snowboarders and cross-country skiers can choose from more than a half-dozen restaurants, pubs, and yurts, with indoor and outdoor dining. The White Pass Village Inn offers condos ranging from studios to two-plus bedrooms. While bookable up to 150 days in advance and require a two-night stay, there’s still plenty of midweek availability at the moment. One of the more expensive on the Eastside, weekend day lift tickets start at $79/full day for adults.

Stay in: Bellingham

The Mt. Baker Ski Area’s 31 runs, eight quad chairs and two rope tows are surrounded by stunning National Forest, National Park, and Wilderness Area land and snugly wedged between the towering peaks of Mount Baker and Mount Shuksan. Outdoor dining is available at two restaurants at three lodges and a few small inns nearby. Weekend full-day lift tickets start at $75.46 for adults.

Stay in: Port Angeles

The nonprofit Hurricane Ridge Winter Sports Club operates this small, family-oriented ski and snowboard area with two rope tows, 10 trails, and a tubing park in the midst of the Olympic National Park. Fun bonus: Lift tickets are printed with the phrase, “I Have Skiied in the Olympics.” It’s one of the region’s cheapest options, with weekend full-day tickets starting at $22.

Ski resorts: East of the Cascades

Eastern Washington’s many bluebird days create the perfect drop for hitting the slopes or swishing through rolling Nordic trails. You’ll find many laid-back, family-friendly options for those who don’t need all the bells and whistles — just dry powder and shorter lift lines.

The Methow Trail system is among the most extensive cross-country systems in North America, with over 120 kilometers of nordic ski trails. Download the trail system’s new app to find your way through the network of ski and snowshoe trails. A winter punch card allows you to combine the Methow Trails and Loup Loup Ski Bowl, and the long-beloved, trail-adjacent Sun Mountain Lodge is about to reopen. Day passes start at $20.

Stay in: Twisp/Winthrop

Owned and operated by a nonprofit foundation, this low-key, 300-acre Okanagan resort provides skiers and snowboarders with 15 runs ranging from “Peanut Rope Tow” to “Exterminator,” two lifts, a terrain park and a tubing hill with rentable tubes. Day lift tickets start at $60/full day for adults.

Stay in: Lake Chelan

Enjoy Echo Valley’s volunteer-run, nonprofit ski resort’s eight groomed trails over 70 acres, a six-lane tubing hill, and a 1,400 foot Poma Lift, an invention popular in Europe that whisks skiers uphill. Best of all, weekend full-day lift tickets start at $30, the cheapest downhill ski option east of the Cascades.

Stay in: Wenatchee

Mission Ridge’s ski area resides in a 2,000-acre Cascade Mountain basin, with six lifts taking skiers to and from 53 designated trails, night skiing, and three terrain parks. Refuel and recharge at the cafe, pub, or lodge. Mission Ridge adult weekend day-lift tickets start at $77.

Stay in: Tri-Cities or Walla Walla

About 52 miles east of the wine town of Walla Walla, Bluewood’s 24 runs provide primarily intermediate-to-difficult terrain, two chairs and two lifts in a laid-back atmosphere. For breaks, enjoy Bluewood Grill, the pub, and the yurt at the 5,670-foot summit. Weekend full day-lift tickets are affordable, starting at $60 for adults.

Stay in: Spokane

North of Spokane, this Eastern Washington two-peak ski resort offers seven lifts for accessing 82 marked trails. The newest quad lift is the longest chairlift in Washington at 6,644 feet, rising 1,850 feet to the tip of Chelawah Peak in 6 1/2 minutes. A cozy yurt and 25 km of groomed trails welcome nordic skiers. Four dining options range from quick grab’n’go to craft beer and burgers. Weekend full-day lift tickets start at $71 for adults.

Stay in: Spokane

Just outside Spokane’s city limits, accessible 1,700-acre Mt. Spokane offers 52 runs, seven lifts, nordic and uphill ski routes, and a terrain park encompassing four smaller parks. Night skiing begins at 3 p.m. and runs until 9, Wednesday through Sunday. Weekend day lift tickets start at $70/full day for adults.

Note: Carefully investigate road conditions and requirements before loading up the car. Check weather conditions and the ski resort’s site for recent updates and safety information — staffing shortages are acute for many resorts. Pre-purchased tickets or reservations may be required on weekends, in particular. Familiarize yourself with Washington’s infamous tree wells and deep snow, and COVID-19 restrictions vary by resort or county.

Many resorts offer discounts to children 6 and younger, military service members, college students and people over age 65. To save money, investigate season pass systems allowing you to visit multiple resorts, such as the Indy Pass and Powder Alliance.

