With the most recent flakes, winter has seemingly arrived in the Pacific Northwest. So get ready to explore cozy Northwest towns. Winter brings a brand-new opportunity to road trip to Washington’s eastern half, where snow and sun are both reasonably predictable. Ensure you have plenty of gas, warm clothes, chains and updated driving maps for traversing one or more mountain passes.

The towns and road trips below are rich in history, charm and outdoor activities — or all three. Enjoy wine flights and holiday lights, artworks and fireworks, ice skating and ice carving.

Road trip to Leavenworth

Washington’s Bavarian-style village twinkles throughout winter, with millions of candy-colored lights adorning trees and traditional, snow-topped timber-framed buildings. Crowds flock to the Cascades village on December weekends for special carolers, choirs, holiday characters, Santa visits, giveaways and more at Christmastown.

It’s peak Leavenworth. But the town’s lights beam (and stay on day and night) until February’s end. On weekends and in January, you may find a quieter atmosphere without losing the cheer. In January, Leavenworth rolls out a Winter Karneval over weekends, including fire dancers, ice carving and a fireworks show.

But no matter when you visit, warm up with mulled wine and your favorite European cuisine at the town’s German, French and Italian restaurants after a day of shopping for traditional ornaments and wooden toys. Don’t miss the always weirdly-wonderful Nutcracker Museum, packed with thousands of antique and contemporary nutcrackers from around the world.

Spend the day Nordic skiing and snowshoeing at Leavenworth Winter Sports Club, finished off with a wine tasting and a sleigh ride. Or take the kids sledding and tubing, then grab a winter-perfect treat from The Gingerbread Factory.

Road trip to Winthrop

One of North America’s biggest cross-country ski areas crisscrosses the Methow Valley, with 120-plus miles of groomed trails. Kids under 17 and adults 75 and over ski free on the Methow Trails. The wide variety of routes makes the region an excellent place for beginners or more advanced Nordic skiers. Download the Methow Trails app for more information.

Winthrop celebrates an “Old Fashioned Cowboy Christmas” in December, with all the Western-themed shops lit up and holiday events like Christmas concerts, caroling, free kids’ events and a Santa brunch.

But throughout winter, you can skate or play drop-in hockey at the outdoor, NHL-sized Winthrop Rink, or try luge sledding — the nearby Loup Loup Ski Bowl is one of the first to offer the popular European sport.

Road trip to Lake Chelan

Lake Chelan’s sunny skies and warm air are a balm in summer, but the town’s cool appeal also rings families back in winter. Snow, shopping and sun are still on tap, after all, with 300 days of sunshine in the region.

Ski 25 miles of groomed and backcountry cross-country trails at Echo Ridge Nordic Ski Area, then a wide variety of holiday options in December, including fireworks, glitzy parties and cookie-decorating classes. Regional cellars and wineries host various events, particularly over New Year’s Eve.

January’s Winterfest ushers in two weekends of winter festivities in the towns of Chelan and Manson, including ice carving and an adults-only Ice Bar. Tip: Combine Chelan and Winthrop for a long winter vacation.

Walla Walla road trip

A winter vacation in Walla Walla may take a serious commitment, thanks to the sometimes-lengthy drive, but it’s very worth it once there. Particularly so for lovers of wine, food and culture.

The region’s cellars, tasting rooms and other wine-centric destinations open doors for family-friendly events and adult-only gatherings. Enjoy holiday flights, ugly sweater parties and New Year’s Eve blowout bashes as December events.

In January, the Walla Walla Winter Chamber Music Festival brings classical artists to the historic town. In February, Walla Walla Restaurant Month offers prix fixe three-course menus at the town’s finest restaurants. The Wine Country Culinary Institute offers exquisite meal kits for your Airbnb stay, and a one-day Brewfest welcomes hopheads.

If snow in the nearby Blue Mountains calls to you, the low-key Bluewood Ski Area is about an hour east.

Peninsula and coast road trip: Port Townsend and Seabrook

If you don’t want to mess with chains (or reduce your chances of needing chains), two waterfront towns offer cozy winter experiences. In December, the Victorian seaport town of Port Townsend sets its brick downtown and uptown aglow with white lights and holiday soirees, markets and performances.

January in Port Townsend is far quieter. But you’ll still find the sleepy 19th-century charm of locally owned restaurants and antique shops and benefit from some of the year’s lowest hotel and vacation rental prices. The downtown lights stay up until February — and exploring the town’s beautiful beaches is a year-round activity.

On the central Washington Coast, Seabrook pulls out all the stops in December with cheerful lighting, swags of evergreens and more at “Jolly Days.” Find holiday markets, horse and carriage rides, Santa photos, parades and evening snow drops that you won’t have any trouble navigating.

In January, cozy up for storm watching and after-storm beachcombing, winter surfing, razor clam digging and steelhead fishing, an indoor pool and shops with indoor activities (painting, candle-making). Score one of the Seabrook vacation homes with a hot tub, and enjoy a warming midwinter dip. Similarly, to Port Townsend, you’ll appreciate some of the year’s lowest rates.

