When it comes to working from home, keeping a clean, organized desk is as essential as having the proper tech. Fortunately, you can achieve both these things simultaneously by making an investment in wireless gear.

A good wireless mouse, keyboard and pair of headphones can drastically reduce the amount of clutter on your desk. But it can also make it easier to change locations once it’s time to get back to the office. If you’re ready to rid your workspace of those pesky cables and free up your computer’s precious USB ports, here’s some of the best wireless work-from-home tech we’ve tested.

Mice

The best overall: Logitech MX Master 3

$99.99 at Logitech

Logitech MX Master 3 Ergonomic Mouse Amazon

The Logitech MX Master 3 is the best wireless mouse we’ve tested, offering the perfect mix of ergonomics, reliable performance and useful features. The mouse’s somewhat jarring design ended up being quite comfortable, thanks to an angled build that supports your hand’s natural resting position and a base to support your thumb.

The MX Master 3 made it easy for us to zip between applications, thanks to its multiple scroll wheels and programmable buttons, and always felt responsive and smooth even without a mouse pad. And if your workspace consists of multiple computers and tablets, the MX Master 3 can pair to as many as three devices at once and switch between them with a single click.

Compact and quiet: Razer Pro Click Mini

$79.99 at Razer

Mike Andronico/CNN

If you want something smaller and cheaper than the Logitech MX Master 3, the Razer Pro Click Mini is a recent favorite of ours. This mouse feels great for its small size, with textured side grips and a nice curve that kept us comfortable throughout weeks of heavy work.

Its versatile scroll wheel has multiple settings for both speeding through and carefully browsing documents, and can even tilt left and right for when you need to navigate a wide spreadsheet. But we especially love how quiet the Pro Click Mini is, with nearly silent click buttons that your family, roommates or co-workers will surely appreciate.

Keyboards

The best overall: Logitech MX Keys

$119.99 at Logitech

Eric Ravenscraft/CNN

Our pick for the best keyboard you can buy, the Logitech MX Keys pack tons of features and comfortable keys into a full-size design complete with arrow keys and a number pad. Its matte keys felt great to type on in our testing, and its handy proximity sensors will automatically illuminate them when it detects your hands nearby. You also get all of the customization and pairing benefits of a Logitech product, including 17 programmable keys and the ability to switch between three different devices on the fly.

For more splash and style: Logitech Pop Keys

$99.99 at Logitech

Mike Andronico

The MX Keys is as good as it gets for a traditional office keyboard, but what if you want to add some style to your WFH setup? The Logitech Pop Keys is a compact and colorful mechanical keyboard, delivering satisfyingly clackety keys and dedicated emoji buttons for spamming hearts and smiley faces to your friends. However, with five fully programmable keys and the ability to pair to three devices at once, the Pop Keys is as cool as it is reliable.

Headphones

The best overall: Sony WH-1000XM4

$349.99 $298 at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 Jacob Krol/CNN

A good pair of wireless headphones is a must for anyone who doesn’t want to be tethered to a desk for calls or be steeped in chaos during important meetings. And when it comes to this popular technology, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are the gold standard. These premium cans offer the best audio quality and noise cancellation of any over-ear headphones we’ve tested, preserving the finer details of our favorite tracks while silencing noisy neighbors. And just as crucially, they last up to 30 hours on a charge and have solid built-in microphones, making them a perfect companion for working from home, the office or your favorite coffee shop — or traveling between all three.

For on-ear enthusiasts: Beats Solo 3

$199.95 at Apple

Beats Solo 3 Benjamin Levin/CNN

The Beats Solo 3 have been around for quite a bit, but they remain the best on-ear headphones we’ve tested. On top of sounding great and delivering Beats’ signature booming bass, the Solo 3 beat out most rivals in terms of call quality, making them ideal for your daily Zoom check-ins. They’re comfortable enough to wear all day, and since they offer an incredible 40 hours of battery life, you’ll be able to get through most of the workweek without a single charge.

Earbuds

For the Apple user: Beats Fit Pro

$199.99 at Apple or $199.95 at Amazon

CNN

The Beats Fit Pro might be positioned as workout earbuds, but they’re also a great addition to the home office. Their fantastic active noise cancellation (ANC) will keep you in the zone, while the buds’ Transparency mode makes it easy to hear your family members calling from the next room. The Fit Pro are incredibly comfortable to wear for hours at a time, can last most of a workday on a single charge and have reliable microphones for conference calls. And since they’re an Apple product, they’ll pair especially well with your Mac, iPad and iPhone.

For Android fans: Galaxy Buds Pro

$199.99 $149.99 at Amazon and Samsung

Michael Andronico/CNN

If you’re in the Android ecosystem — or need something that works especially well for calls — the Galaxy Buds Pro are among the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. The Buds Pro’s microphones did a great job minimizing background noise in our testing, and they hold their own with rivals like the AirPods Pro in terms of overall clarity. They especially shine when paired to an Android phone, as the Galaxy Wearable app allows you to toggle multiple levels of ANC for blocking the outside world or Ambient Noise for amplifying your surroundings. They’ll also get you a solid five continuous hours of battery with ANC on, and a little more without.

Speakers

The best overall: Logitech Z407

$119.99 at Logitech

Christian De Looper/CNN

The Logitech Z407 are the best computer speakers we’ve tested, and have the option of connecting over Bluetooth if you want a clutter-free setup. These speakers sound great and include a subwoofer for extra bass, and also come with a handy wireless control puck that lets you control your volume and playback without having to reach across your desk. And if you have multiple computers or tablets in your setup, you can also connect to a wired audio source (via USB or 3.5mm audio jack) and switch between wired and wireless on the fly.

An affordable audiophile option: PreSonus Eris 3.5 BT

$139.95 at Amazon

Presonus Eris 3.5 Christian De Looper/CNN

If your job involves working with audio or you just want something a bit more refined for music listening, the PreSonus Eris 3.5 BT are worth a look. These speakers offered slightly more detailed, accurate audio than Logitech’s model in our testing, and also have optional Bluetooth support for pumping out sound without any cables. The only catch is that the subwoofer on this model doesn’t work over Bluetooth, and you won’t get a wireless remote like you do on the Z407.

Wireless chargers

The best overall: Logitech Powered Pad

$39.99 at Logitech

Logitech Powered Pad Nathan Edwards/CNN

Want to charge your phone without adding an extra cable to your desk? The Logitech Powered Pad is our pick for the best wireless charger overall, thanks to its ability to juice up both iPhones and Android devices quickly at a reasonable price. Its attractive, unassuming design (which comes in four colors) will make a nice addition to your minimalist home office, and its 5-foot cord should allow it to fit in most setups with ease.

Our favorite stand: Belkin BoostCharge 15W

$40.53 at Amazon

Belkin 15W Stand Nathan Edwards/CNN

If you prefer a charging stand that lets you easily view your phone while you charge it, the Belkin BoostCharge 15W is the best we’ve tested. The BoostCharge can quickly juice up most modern phones at the latest power standards — just note that it won’t work with an iPhone 12 Mini or 13 Mini due to that phone’s size. It’s also one of the better-looking stands we’ve tried out, with a simple black design that will blend right into most work areas.