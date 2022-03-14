Originally published on

Mattresses

Vaya

• Amerisleep: Take $350 off any mattress with the code CNNSLEEP now through March 21.

• Awara: Enjoy $200 off any mattress with $499 of accessories from March 13 through March 20. If you use the link here, no coupon code is needed.

• Bear Mattress: Take 25% off sitewide now through March 21. If you go for a mattress, you’ll also get a free sleep bundle, which includes two Cloud Pillows, one sheet set and a terry mattress protector — i.e., everything you need to tuck in for a sound night’s sleep.

• Brentwood Home: Now through March 21, take $150 off Hybrid Latex, Crystal Cove and Oceano Mattresses with the code CNNSLEEP. You can also save 10% off pillows and bedding with the code SNOOZE.

• Casper: Take 10% off the brand’s bestselling mattresses-in-a-box, pillows and more for the rest of the year (yes, you read that right) using code CNNSLEEP.

• DreamCloud: Replace your tired mattress with $300 off on select mattresses, plus $499 of accessories. The deal’s good from March 13 to March 20, so don’t sleep on this sale too long.

• Eight Sleep: Designed so you’re at your full performance potential the next day, Eight Sleep’s mattresses are $100 off with the code CNN100 at checkout March 11 through March 21.

• Mattress Firm: Take 10% off your entire purchase with code SLEEPWEEK.

• Nectar Sleep: From March 13 through March 20, take $100 off mattresses and get $499 in accessories to round off a good night’s sleep. No code needed: The discount is applied if you use this link.

• Nest Bedding: Now through March 21, take 15% off the brand’s incredibly comfy Sparrow, Owl, Finch, Dove and Piper luxury mattresses. Just use the code CNNSLEEP at checkout to save big.

• Nolah Sleep: Take an additional $50 off the brand’s supportive, rest-enhancing mattresses with the code CNNSLEEP at checkout.

• PlushBeds: Save $100 on each and every one of the brand’s aptly named mattresses with the code CNNSLEEP — and that’s on top of existing sale prices, including $1,200 off all bedroom mattresses. Plus, you’ll get another $249 in free bedding with your purchase, and save 20% on all toppers, pillows and bedding and up to 50% off the brand’s adjustable beds.

• Saatva: Now through March 21, take $270 off your $1,000 purchase, courtesy of this link (no coupon code needed).

• Tempur-Pedic: Use our code CNNSLEEP for 30% off the iconic mattress-maker’s Tempur-Cloud Mattress.

• Tuft & Needle: Take 15% off your mattress upgrade — or take 10% off bedding — now through March 20.

• Vaya: Take $350 off any mattress, from singles to kings, with the code CNNSLEEP.

• Zoma: If you’re someone who takes your workouts or your athletics seriously, this mattress is the one for you — and right now through March 21 you can save $175 on any of the brand’s mattresses with code CNNSLEEP.

Bedding and bedroom furniture

Avocado

• Avocado: Use the code CNNSLEEP for 10% off the brand’s green-minded pillows and bedding (minus toppers and duvet inserts) now through March 21.

• Boll & Branch: Take 15% off your entire purchase now through March 21 with the code CNNSLEEP, no minimum order amount required.

• Buffy: Use the code CNNSLEEP for 20% off Breeze and Cloud comforters for an extra-dreamy night’s sleep.

• Crane & Canopy: Save 10% on the brand’s incredibly tempting luxury bedding and other purchases over $200 with code CNNSLEEP.

• Gravity Blanket: Weighted blankets give you that super-swaddled feeling when you’re all grown up — and help reduce stress for a better night’s sleep. Now through March 21, save 15% off with the code CNNSLEEPWEEK.

• MoonPod: Use the code CNNSLEEP for an extra 10% off your new favorite beanbag — and that’s on top of the store’s current 25% sitewide promo now through March 21.

• My Sheets Rock: The name says it all. Take 15% off sitewide with code CNNSLEEP now through March 21.

• Ostrichpillow: From now until March 21, take 15% off the brand’s three-dimensional, ergonomic eye mask using the code CNNSLEEP. It’s designed to mold to all head sizes and face shapes, meaning total blackout coverage when you’re getting ready to catch some zzz’s.

• Peacock Alley: From March 11 to March 13, use the code CNNSLEEP for 20% off the brand’s luxury bedding — or, if you need a little more time to consider your buys, you can still save 15% with the code from March 14 to 21.

• Sijo: Take 15% off sitewide now through March 21 with the code CNNSLEEP, including on the brand’s famously luxe cooling eucalyptus sheets.

• Sleep Number: Pick up new pillows with a buy-one-get-one-half-off offer through March 21.

• Yana Sleep: The best sleep partner is a body pillow that both hugs you and cools you down while you catch your zzz’s. Right now Yana’s U-shaped pillow — and the rest of the site — is 20% off with code CNNSLEEP now through March 31.

Sleep tech

Loftie

• Apollo Neuro: Take $35 off this wearable device that helps your body recover from stress, meaning a more restful night’s sleep. Just use code CNNSLEEP at checkout March 13 through March 21.

• Canopy: Get a super-restful sleep with a free Open Spaces Aroma Kit when you buy a humidifier or diffuser. Just be sure to add it to your cart and use the code CNNSLEEP at checkout to claim it.

• Loftie: Smartphone alarms are incredibly jarring, and to fix that there’s Loftie’s much gentler version, which aims to keep your phone out of the bedroom for a much sounder night’s sleep. Use the code CNNSLEEP22 for 25% off your purchase.

Sleep apparel and nighttime beauty

Tata Fisher

• Adore Me: From March 11 to March 21, use the code CNNSLEEP for 20% off your order of pajamas and other sleepytime goods.

• Cozy Earth: Replace your bedtime T-shirt with a proper set of PJs — or upgrade your sheet to some breathable bamboo ones. Use the code CNNSLEEP for 30% off sitewide and CNNLOUNGE for 35% off loungewear and pajamas.

• Jamby’s: This aptly named “performance inactivewear” is code for some of the comfiest loungewear and pajamas you’ll ever have in your closet. With the code CNNSLEEP, you can save 15% off sitewide now through March 22.

• Lively: We love us some good loungewear, and right now you can take an extra 10% off on the brand’s 50% off select styles sale with the code CNN10.

• Tata Harper: Get your skin prepped for a good night’s sleep with $25 off your purchase of a Hydrating Floral Mask with the code CNNSLEEP at checkout now through March 21.