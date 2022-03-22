Originally published on

If you know and love Rifle Paper Co.’s lineup of whimsical, hand-painted illustrations adorning everything from notebooks and greeting cards to headbands and candles, well, you’re in for a treat. Today the online stationery company introduced its own furniture collection, a line of 15 pieces (for now!) including beds, ottomans and chairs galore that are available in 12 of the brand’s signature prints — think florals ranging from bold to sweet, sophisticated peacocks and even one moody motif featuring tigers and deer, all of which are awash in Rifle’s distinctive color palette.

“As we have expanded our home division with rugs, wallpaper, pillows and home decor, our customers have been eager to bring Rifle Paper Co. into their spaces in other ways,” says Rifle co-founder and CCO Anna Bond, the woman behind all those stunning hand-painted illustrations. “We have always dreamed of designing a furniture collection and think it is a wonderful way to bring color, art and beauty to your space.”

Priced from $345 to $1,695, each piece from the Rifle Paper Co. furniture collection ships roughly four to six weeks after purchase. Shop our favorite pieces from the collection below.

From $1,095 at Rifle Paper Co.

Rifle Paper Co. Marion Bed Rifle Paper Co.

Perhaps the prettiest bed we ever did see, this arched upholstered beauty will add a hefty dose of style to your bedroom, regardless of which fabric you go with. Available in sizes twin to California king, the stately bed’s flamboyant headboard design and high-end details, like the upholstered piping border, are what make it a standout.

Rifle Paper Co. Bristol Armchair Rifle Paper Co.

The unsung heroes of home furnishings? Accent chairs! And this is one that would certainly spice up your existing decor scheme — the hardest part will be choosing which print is most “you.”

From $1,295 at Rifle Paper Co.

Rifle Paper Co. Hawthorne Bed Rifle Paper Co.

A statement piece if we ever saw one, this ultra-sophisticated bed features two “wings” on either side of the headboard, literally ensconcing you in Rifle’s lovely prints. We love the upholstered side rails and footboard, and the fact that those wings feature a sweet curve design on top.

From $495 at Rifle Paper Co.

Rifle Paper Co. Mayfair Headboard Rifle Paper Co.

If you don’t want to shell out for the full bed, fear not: You can still channel some Rifle into your bedroom via a much more affordable headboard. Available in this curved version as well as a square format, the headboard — which comes in sizes twin to California king — can be outfitted with natural or espresso leg finishes.

Rifle Paper Co. Lorraine Dining Chair Rifle Paper Co.

IYKYK: Dining chairs are not cheap, which is why we’re really into these affordable-ish options from Rifle’s new collection. Sold in both square and rounded backs, these chairs would be a vibrant way to add some personality into your dining room or breakfast nook.

Rifle Paper Co. Flora Bench Rifle Paper Co.

Gussy up the bottom of your bed, your entryway or a bare nook in your main living space with this cozy-as-can-be bench that is as beautiful as it is functional. Ideal for anyone looking for some extra seating, the bench’s downy pillow top will ensure their seat is comfy too, and the legs can come awash in a natural- or espresso-hued stain.

Rifle Paper Co. Willie Storage Bench Rifle Paper Co.

Want a bench with storage? Check out this storage bench, which comes in all 12 of the brand’s signature colors. It can hold up to 250 pounds.

Rifle Paper Co. Greenwich Ottoman Rifle Paper Co.

The cocktail ottoman — also known as the coffee table’s biggest (and softest) rival — has never looked prettier than when upholstered in Rifle prints. Perfect for anyone looking to add a pop of color and print into their living space, this ottoman is sizable enough (36 inches by 36 inches) for a bigger space. Simply add a tray and you’ll be entertaining-ready.

Rifle Paper Co. Billie Ottoman Rifle Paper Co.

You want to know how to win the entertaining game? Have a slew of ottomans hanging about your living spaces, allowing guests to pop into conversations or join a group watching the big game. Perfect for creating conversation circles, ottomans are truly genius because they don’t take up much space. This one would be perfect in a pair, tucked under a console.

Rifle Paper Co. Louie Settee Rifle Paper Co.

Dainty in design but ample in seating, this settee would be right at home in an office or living space, or any room where you need a smaller silhouette.

Rifle Paper Co. Oxford Desk Chair Rifle Paper Co.

Ummmm, we need this chair for our office ASAP! Sleek and cozy all at once, the curved back chair is a major upgrade from standard office options, and it’s primed to zhuzh up your home office’s overall look.