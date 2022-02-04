Originally published on

Getting just the right Valentine’s Day gifts for him says you know him, you care and you support his newfound love of air frying or shaking up elaborate cocktails.

Whether he’s a creature of comfort, music fan or tech geek, we rounded up our top gifts to give your husband, boyfriend, partner or just favorite man this Valentine’s Day. Need more ideas? Check out our Valentine’s Day gifts for her, Nordstrom gifts, Target gifts, gifts under $25, lingerie gifts and jewelry gifts.

Valentine’s Day tech gifts for him

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones ($348; amazon.com)

For a man who’s musically inclined and appreciates an immersive experience, these Sony wireless over-ear headphones are our pick for the best over-ear headphones. They offer the best sound quality, comfort, battery life and noise cancellation of the models we tested.

Is he more of an earbud man? These Beats Fit Pro give Apple’s ubiquitous AirPods a run for their money, with a sporty and comfortable fit for great sound on the go.

Bagsmart Electronic Organizer ($16.99, originally $18.99; amazon.com)

Make sure all his tech stays organized with this rather genius cord organizer he can take wherever he goes.

UE Boom 3 Bluetooth Speaker ($149.99; ultimateears.com)

Some guys always bring the party. The latest Bluetooth speaker from UE Boom will let him DJ in style. Naturally it’s our pick for the best portable Bluetooth speaker.

Apple AirTag ($29; amazon.com)

Help him keep track of his phone, keys, luggage and even dog with one (or more) of these Apple AirTags.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 Pro ($249.99; amazon.com)

For a security-conscious tech enthusiast, our favorite video doorbell makes a perfectly practical gift. Ring Video’s Doorbell 2 Pro uses radar for motion alerts and has impressively clear picture and audio.

Apple Watch Series 7 (starting at $389.99; amazon.com)

For fans of wearable tech, the Apple Watch remains the gold standard. The Series 7 has an expanded display, faster charging and is the best option for iPhone users.

Valentine’s Day home gifts for him

Better Together Personalized Book of Love ($40; uncommongoods.com)

For a heartfelt gift this Valentine’s Day, you can completely personalize this book of love. Customize the cover design, names, genders and unique characteristics to tailor this book to fit your unique relationship.

Caraway Cookware Set ($495, originally $595; carawayhome.com)

Does he consider himself a master chef? This set from Caraway, in this gorgeous limited-edition red color, screams “Valentine’s Day” and “I can’t wait for your next dinner.” The complete set comes with four ceramic-coated kitchen essentials, including a fry pan, sauce pan, sauté pan and Dutch oven. Even better: It all comes with its own magnetic pan rack for easy storage.

Solo Stove Yukon ($484.99, originally $599.99; solostove.com)

This fire pit from Solo Stove creates a nearly smokeless fire so he can spend some quality time in the backyard without smelling like smoke for days and days. Just check out our glowing (get it?) review.

Bodum Bistro Burr Coffee Grinder ($99.95, originally $143; amazon.com)

True coffee connoisseurs will appreciate a burr grinder to get those freshly ground beans extra fresh — and our editor’s pick is also on sale.

Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven ($399; ooni.com)

Does the man in your life consider himself a pizza expert — or at least appreciator? Well then we can’t think of a better gift than this pizza oven. We tried out the Ooni Karu 16 for ourselves and found it to be an extremely simple and delicious way to cook up a pie.

Chicago Cutlery Fusion 12-Piece Knife Block Set ($92.70; amazon.com)

Keep him on the cutting edge with a top-quality knife set. Chicago Cutlery’s Fusion series are reliable, sturdy and the best kitchen knife deal we found.

Colsen Tabletop Fireplace ($74.99, originally $85; amazon.com)

That Solo Stove seem a little intimidating? He can bring a little bit of the great outdoors inside with this tabletop fireplace. It’s smokeless and odorless, so you can toast marshmallows over the fire even if you can’t see the stars.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer ($99.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Air frying may be the closest he comes to real-life wizardry. Ninja easily tops our list for its value and crisp results.

Sondiko Butane Torch ($20.69, originally $22.99; amazon.com)

For his next crème brûlée or BBQ adventure, this easy-to-use butane torch is a kitchen essential, and pretty exciting at that.

Valentine’s Day food and drink gifts for him

Carnivore Club Exotic Jerky Bouquet ($59.99; amazon.com)

We tried not to be too clichéd in this list, but really, how can you pass up a bouquet of beef jerky? It’s also a perfect gift to share with the person you love with a whopping 20 sticks.

Blue Bottle Coffee Subscription (starting at $11 per shipment; bluebottlecoffee.com)

Keep the daily rise and grind fresh and flavorful with a Blue Bottle Coffee subscription, our favorite coffee subscription for its customizability, variety and taste.

Milk Bar The Milk Bar Sampler ($55; milkbarstore.com)

Does your man have a sweet tooth? This sampler from one of our favorite dessert brands, Milk Bar, comes with a bounty of its bestselling products, including three birthday cake truffles, six cookies and one slice of its iconic Milk Bar pie.

Shaker and Spoon Subscription Box (starting at $50; shakerandspoon.com)

For the committed and adventurous at-home mixologist, Shaker and Spoon’s subscription box delivers everything he needs to make three different recipes (excluding alcohol). Choose between monthly, three-month, six-month and 12-month subscriptions.

Man Crates Grand Jerky Heart ($39.99; mancrates.com)

Cliché on the outside but completely and totally original on the inside, this ruby red heart-shaped box is stuffed with yummy jerky treats. For the biggest carnivore you know.

Valentine’s Day grooming and wellness gifts for him

Theragun Prime ($299; therabody.com)

If you’re shopping for a guy whose main hobby is working out, a Theragun massage gun is for you. The Theragun Prime comes with five customizable speeds and is quieter than an electric toothbrush with a 120-minute battery life. Want something a little smaller (and about $100 cheaper)? The Theragun Mini is fantastic as well.

Every Man Jack Sandalwood Beard Kit ($30; everymanjack.com)

Keeping his facial hair soft, clean and fresh is a gift to you both. This set from Every Man Jack includes active conditioning ingredients like coconut oil and shea butter, so it smells extra good.

Herschel Supply Co. Chapter Dopp Kit ($35; nordstrom.com)

Herschel brings its trusted construction to this Dopp kit to help him stash products and stay groomed wherever he’s off to next.

Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow ($39.99; amazon.com)

A travel pillow is one of those essentials that some guys may not necessarily think to buy for themselves. Cabeau Evolution S3 is our favorite travel pillow out there.

Valentine’s Day fashion gifts for him

Ugg Ascot Slipper ($109.95; nordstrom.com)

Ugg continues to have the market cornered when it comes to warm feet, including indoors, with the classic Ascot slipper with a rubber sole so he can run errands and walk the dog in these too.

Lululemon ABC 30-Inch Warpstreme Joggers ($128; lululemon.com)

If lounging at home has become an art form, joggers from Lululemon are an essential tool of the trade.

Gravity Fleece Weighted Robe ($91, originally $130; gravityblankets.com)

Yes, the makers of Gravity Blankets also make a fleece robe, and it feels like a warm hug. This is how you win Valentine’s Day.

Shinola Utility Folded Leather Card Holder ($145; nordstrom.com)

A slim, handsome card holder is a timeless staple, and a man can always use a new one (or an extra). Shinola is a top pick among style experts.