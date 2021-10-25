Locals in search of tranquility can find unexpected moments of calm throughout the Seattle Southside, located just a few minutes by car or light rail from downtown Seattle. Composed of the cities of SeaTac, Tukwila, and Des Moines, the area is rich in diversions that suit almost every kind of peace seeking pursuit—be it a world-class spa, a riverside golf course, a quiet garden, or a picturesque coastal hike.

Cedarbrook Lodge is a secret among sybaritic travelers looking for a dose of wellness and rest. Set on 18 acres filled with gardens and restored wetlands, the retreat is all about environmental conservation and social responsibility. That ethos resonates in every part of the guest experience, from the hotel’s recycling and composting programs to the sustainability-minded spa, where a hot-stone-style massage is administered with native petrified wood. The ingredients that make up the beautifully presented dishes at the onsite Copperleaf Restaurant are sourced from locally foraged ingredients and area farmers and ranchers, including grass-fed beef from Gleason Ranch in Brady, Washington and sustainably caught fish from Lummi Island Wild.

When you’re not in the spa or curling up with a book in one of the 167 neutral-hued guest rooms, with their cozy fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and efficient energy systems, head toward the nearby coastline for an outdoor adventure. Saltwater State Park is a picturesque coastal stretch between Seattle and Tacoma with close to 1,500 feet of saltwater coastline and 137 acres of parkland. Choose from one of the three forested trails, peer into one of the many tide pools for a glimpse at Pacific Northwest sea life, or set up a barbecue around one of the grills near the driftwood-lined beach. Just a couple of miles up the coast is Des Moines Beach Park, with its pebble beach lined with driftwood and a forest with a walking trail. The park is also part of a heritage trail created by the Des Moines Historical Society that illustrates the lives of Native American communities who sustainably lived off the land for centuries.

For a more manicured glimpse of nature, head four miles north of Cedarbrook Lodge to Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden, which sits right next to the North SeaTac Community Center. The leafy, 11-acre respite is made up of a series of gardens that were relocated during the creation of SeaTac Airport’s third runway. Docent-guided tours lead visitors through the grounds, which are free to visit. No matter what time of year it is, there’s always something to see: the Japanese Garden is composed of a series of small waterfalls, a 1,500-square-foot pond, and a century-old gnarled lace leaf Japanese maple, while the Rose Society Celebration Rose Garden features more than 20 hybrid tea roses and often invites rosarians to host cultivation and care demonstrations.

If golf is closer to your definition of zen, drive three miles to the east of the Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden to reach the 18-hole, evergreen-tree-studded Foster Golf Links. The public golf course sits along to the Duwamish River, the Seattle area’s only river whose source is the towering Cascade Mountains. The course is slightly smaller than most, making it a quicker day of golfing than usual, and the sound from the lazy river that winds through the course lends an ambience of calm. Be sure to work up an appetite before heading to Foster’s onsite Billy Baroo’s Smokehouse and Bar, a Northwest themed barbecue joint with a custom-designed wood smoker, where impossibly tender smoked brisket and buttery caper-topped smoked salmon pair well with soothing views of the green.

Copperleaf Restaurant is inside the city of SeaTac’s Cedarbrook Lodge. HighLine SeaTac Botanical Garden is open from dawn to dusk everyday. Billy Baroo’s is open Tuesday – Sunday and is on the grounds of Foster Golf Links.