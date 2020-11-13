2020 has made it clear that living well goes beyond physical health. While the world takes appropriate measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, we must also balance the social and emotional impact of isolation.

At Murano Senior Living, located on First Hill in Seattle, residents can receive a continuum of senior care services ranging from independent living to assisted living and memory care, getting the care they need while living the life they want with flexible lease options. For residents receiving high-acuity care services, such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s or dementia care, social interaction becomes even more crucial to wellness.

The team at Murano Senior Living has been creative in cultivating relationships while adhering to social-distancing guidelines. For example, residents have formed “QuaranTeams” — groups of up to four residents who socialize together within the community. The program allows residents to engage in activities with friends while still following health protocols, including wearing a face mask and washing hands.

Residents at Murano Senior Living can enjoy a new interior design concept, with spacious common areas and newly developed meeting spaces that are perfect for entertaining and engaging in socially-distanced activities.

Additionally, signature programs and events have been adapted so that residents can continue enjoying what they love about their home at Murano Senior Living while staying socially distanced PrimeFit fitness training, Speakeasy soirees, Sip and Paint Art Classes, rooftop horticulture therapy, and educational and music appreciation series are now offered individually, in small groups or virtually.

During November, Murano Senior Living is supporting families and residents during National Family Caregiver Month. The community is offering holistic services and individualized care plans that provide seniors the mental and physical resources they need to thrive.

In December, Murano Senior Living will be sharing resources from organizations such as the University of Washington Memory & Brain Wellness Center and their new Memory Hub. They will also host a three-part dementia series with Logan Guadiana, a consultant with Home Care Assistance and Annie Jacobsen from Jacobsen Dementia Care Coaching.

The series will include tips and coaching for in-home caregivers, various care and support options as well as guidance for transitioning into a long-term care community.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has limited social interaction for every generation, seniors are experiencing a higher risk of physical illness and a decline in their mental health. Self-isolation, social-distancing and quarantine protocols necessary to prevent the virus’ spread can worsen and further impair cognitive and emotional function.

But at Murano Senior Living, seniors can still be social while staying physically distanced. With the proper personal protective equipment, space to remain physically distanced, access to rapid-response tests and adherence to quickly evolving health protocols, seniors can stay socially engaged while physically apart.

Murano Senior Living has two onsite restaurants and a bar, as well as the SEA + SKY Lounge. Both restaurants feature spacious dining options with immunity-boosting menu items, ensuring residents receive fresh, vitamin-rich meals prepared daily by an in-house chef.

Awarded a Gold LEED certification, Murano Senior Living offers enhanced HVAC filtration systems, HEPA air purifiers with ultraviolet light and catalytic filters, and enhanced sanitation protocol including the use of electrostatic disinfecting sprayers.

Contact Murano Senior Living to schedule a consultation or to learn more about virtual education events.

Murano Senior Living: Located at 620 Terry Ave., Seattle. Information at 206-202-4620 or MuranoSeniorLiving.com.