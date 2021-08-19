Revel Issaquah continues to redefine luxurious independent living with its resort-style amenities and a lifestyle culture filled with opportunities for seniors to thrive and age successfully while discovering their untapped potential.

One of those opportunities is the Revel Travel Club, which allows residents to explore new cities while still enjoying the Revel lifestyle to which they’ve become accustomed.

Members of the free club are welcome to book a guest suite for up to a week each year at any of nine open Revel locations throughout the Western U.S., where they’ll dine and enjoy the same lifestyle they enjoy in Issaquah. New locations are opening soon in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Palm Desert and Folsom, California.

“The travel club offers residents the best of both worlds, because it lets them take the familiar Revel luxury with them,” says Nichol Preciado, associate executive director at Revel Issaquah. “They can see the sights and visit family, or continue to be active with faraway friends, all while staying in the comfort of their home away from home.

“The club is a unique opportunity for our residents to travel and enjoy all that life has to offer,” she says. “With fantastic Revel properties all over — Las Vegas, Scottsdale, Colorado Springs — it’s a beloved amenity that’s hard to beat.”

There’s a new addition to the Revel lifestyle called Revel Seasonal Residences, which allows residents to stay three or six months at another Revel property.

At their seasonal community, residents move into a fully furnished one-bedroom apartment that’s ready for living, and includes stylish furniture, linens and equipped kitchen.

“I don’t know of any other independent living community that offers this,” Preciado says. “Just imagine spending the winter soaking up the sun in Arizona, or the summer exploring California wine country — without ever truly leaving your home behind.”

Show caption

Revel Issaquah offers apartment-homes offering luxury living along with a comprehensive array of resident services, including a 24-hour concierge, restaurant-style dining experiences, housekeeping and laundry services, and suites for visiting guests.

Revel Issaquah offers Residents move into apartment-homes that are thoughtfully designed and appointed with welcoming touches. The homes feature modern plank flooring, oversized windows, spacious open floor plans, full gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel fixtures, Shaker-style cabinets, washers and dryers, private patios and custom walk-in closets.

Optional home features include floor-to-ceiling windows, vaulted ceilings, large entryways, walkout patios and oversized balconies.

One- and two-bedroom apartments are available in 17 different floor plans.

Monthly home prices are available on the Revel Issaquah website, and include utilities, weekly housekeeping and meal points, as well as cable, internet, transportation services and 24-hour concierge services.

Advertising

Amenities at Revel Issaquah include a modern-American restaurant and spirited pub; bright and spacious common areas; a state-of-the-art fitness studio; a creative studio for arts, crafts and classes; a theater for movies, sports and other big-screen events; a full-service salon and spa; a multipurpose venue for meetings and private parties; a third-floor sunroom and sun deck with views of Lake Sammamish; a heated indoor saltwater pool and spa surrounded by windows with mountain views; outdoor living spaces; a community garden with greenhouse; a dog park; a secured parking garage; and convenient access to walking and hiking trails.

Residents can enjoy signature cocktails and pub classics at The Social Club, or opt to have dinner at Ovation, where the chef specializes in farm-to-table meals and fresh Pacific Northwest cuisine.

Show caption

The community’s lifestyle culture, called Revel Living, was created to cultivate and nurture residents’ social, intellectual, physical and spiritual wellness. Preciado says it offers a myriad opportunities to learn and grow.

“Whether you are interested in gardening, yoga, mentoring a student, learning a new language, exploring the local hiking trails or even teaching a class, you will have the opportunity to pursue your interests and passions, to live a purposeful and joyful life,” she says.

Revel Issaquah, one of three Revel properties in Washington state, is situated in a scenic area minutes from Lake Sammamish and a variety of regional and state parks. Residents also enjoy quick access to art galleries, shopping and entertainment options.

Revel Issaquah: Located at 2450 Newport Way N.W., Issaquah. Information: 425-800-0126 or revelissaquah.com.