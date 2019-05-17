The event will explore the financial and lifestyle gains of reinvesting home equity for those beginning life’s next chapter.

SEATTLE — SPIRE Condominiums is projected to redefine luxury urban living in Seattle. Towering 440 feet high and enveloped in a sheath of glass at the forefront of the city’s skyline, the luxury high-rise represents what’s to come for this developing city, including three- and four-bedroom condominium estates scaled up to 2,635 square feet or more.

Now, following the recent presale release of its premier and customizable penthouses, SPIRE’s sales center — in conjunction with UBS and Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty (RSIR) — will host the next FutureCast Forum event, “Downsize to an Upgrade: High-Rise Living for Empty-Nesters & Retirees,” on May 23. The event will begin with a 5 p.m. wine reception, followed by a presentation hosted by Johnathan Woloshin, deputy head of corporate research at UBS, to discuss investment and lifestyle strategies for empty-nesters, retirees and those considering a downsize.

SPIRE FutureCast Forum event takes place May 23 at 5 p.m. at 2218 Fifth Ave., Seattle Prices: From less than $1 million Information: 206-494-0094 or SPIREseattle.com

“There is an urbanization trend among affluent consumers that are migrating from large, single-family homes in search of optimized living without sacrificing space or specifications,” says Dean Jones, president and CEO of RSIR. “They’re seeking to shed domestic responsibilities and, oftentimes, active investments too by divesting and living in the city with the resources to enjoy a new chapter in life.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn and discuss insider information on capital gains tax deferral strategies, harvesting the equity of unused excess, and reinvesting that money in passive investments and other aspirations like travel and buying a second home in a destination market.

“This event is essentially priceless ‘news you can use’ for streamlining your assets and lifestyle,” Jones says. “There are empty-nesters and retirees with homes who are only using 10% of that living space. By minimizing inefficiencies and reinvesting for in-city living, new condominium owners can expect to obtain more time and resources to enjoy a life better lived.”

Jones says SPIRE Condominiums will stand as a shining example to the concept of “downsizing to an upgrade.” The 41-floor high-rise will feature high-end amenities, optimized convenience, unparalleled location, and future-proof views of Seattle’s iconic Space Needle, the cityscape and the waterfront.

Wolf Saar of VIA Architecture has noted the inspiration for SPIRE was to bring modern cosmopolitan living to Seattle. Boasting features such as high-tech home automation, round-the-clock concierge service, and a proximity to all the attractions of downtown, SPIRE is an opportunity for a heightened lifestyle with lock-and-leave convenience.

“The people who live at SPIRE are city dwellers,” Saar says, “and we want them to have a wonderful experience.”

That experience could mean a lot for empty-nesters and retirees. In-city condominiums, complete with building-wide common areas and surrounded by entertainment and award-winning dining, provide an accessible meeting place for the younger members of families, keeping residents’ cherished ones close. It also means a healthier and more stimulating lifestyle, with all that downtown Seattle has to offer just a short walk away.

“Our location offers the best of both worlds,” says Michael Cannon, sales director for SPIRE Condominiums. “In our backyard is this thriving metropolis with urban attractions, thousands of new jobs and economic vitality. Yet our front yard presents to acres of parks and open spaces, cultural venues and healthy routines.”

Cannon points to initiatives like the Lake2Bay pedestrian trail that will link South Lake Union to the new multi-billion-dollar waterfront that will soon position Seattle alongside San Francisco and Vancouver, B.C., for offering world-class city living by the bay.

“SPIRE is a unique opportunity to acquire Seattle’s most quintessential view at pre-completion prices with another 18 months to plan ahead,” he says. “Others will buy now and lease out the home for a few more years awaiting their move, instead of paying higher prices down the road.”