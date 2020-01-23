SEATTLE — Standing 24 stories high in the heart of Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood, Murano is taking senior living to a whole new level.

Murano Senior Living provides a range of senior-care services that include independent living, assisted living and memory care. They strive to help our residents live a carefree life, knowing their needs are met, even as they change. Assisted-living services are personalized to each resident, and Murano’s care services can be added at any time in any apartment.

For those requiring the highest level of assistance, Murano has a dedicated dining room, living room and amenity spaces on the third floor. Their extensive assisted-living care services includes medication assistance, showering and bathing, dressing, personal appearance and hygiene, care coordination, mobility assistance, health maintenance, and cognitive support.

Murano is redefining senior living for a generation that has redefined what it means to be a senior by providing expert care services that meet a wide range of senior needs. They not only focus on the unique needs of residents, but on their families, as well.

Many things change as we get older, but one thing that remains the same is the love and care we have for our friends and family. At Murano, loved ones can find the perfect place to continue nurturing personal growth while fostering existing and new relationships.

Murano Senior Living hosts an open house every Tuesday from 1–3 p.m. Visitors can tour the community with senior-housing experts and learn more about care services, amenities and signature programs.

Murano Senior Living: Home tours are available at 620 Terry Ave., Seattle. Monthly rents start at $5,000. 206-202-4620 or MuranoSeniorLiving.com