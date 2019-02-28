Set to rise in the Chinatown-International District, KODA Condominiums will soon deliver attainable ownership opportunities with efficiently scaled home plans.

SEATTLE — KODA Condominiums — a first-of-its-kind, high-rise residential tower in the Chinatown-International District — will soon deliver attainable ownership opportunities with efficiently scaled home plans offered from less than $450,000.

A grand-opening celebration of the KODA sales gallery will take place on March 14 at 510 Occidental Ave. S. in Pioneer Square. Prospective buyers are encouraged to register online at ownKODA.com for event and priority presale information.

Set to rise at the corner of Fifth Avenue and South Main Street in the heart of Nihonmachi (Japantown), the 201-unit, 17-story development was awarded a certificate of approval for final design by the International Special Review District (ISRD) board — a panel of community stakeholders that regulates design and development within the Chinatown-International District (CID). This unique oversight is established to preserve the CID’s unique Asian-American character and encourage rehabilitation of areas for housing and pedestrian-oriented businesses.

Meanwhile, the city of Seattle’s Department of Construction and Inspections has approved the Master Use Permit allowing for final commencement of construction.

“We are very pleased to have earned unanimous support by ISRD and the city of Seattle to move forward with this transformative and timely community,” says Kevin Hsieh, vice president of Da-Li Development USA, based in Pioneer Square. “We will begin presales and groundbreaking in March 2019 and welcome our new homeowners by late 2020.”

Hsieh led the architectural design of KODA with KMD Architects. They included Japanese-inspired wood-block-style window mullions and mature cherry trees within the landscaped roof terraces as overtures to the historic community. In addition, KODA will feature an ongoing public art program that will be cultivated while the construction progresses.

Benefiting from a 98 Walk Score and a perfect 100 Transit Score, the building design addresses the automobile as an option rather than an obligation, and encourages residents to enjoy the neighborhood businesses and cultural venues on foot in one of the most walkable urban cores in the U.S. Just a block from King Street Station, KODA residents will also benefit from the full reach of Sound Transit 3, a $55 billion light rail transportation expansion linking the CID to key destinations and employment centers in the region.

In addition to nearby attractions such of the Stadium District, Pioneer Square and the $2 billion waterfront revitalization project, KODA will offer many in-building amenities. They include a full-service concierge and co-working lounge; a seventh-floor wellness center with yoga and fitness studio; a Zen garden and library with conference room; and the KODA Club Sky Lounge on the 17th floor with a rooftop terrace offering expansive views of neighborhood landmarks, Seattle skyline, Elliott Bay, Mount Rainier and the Olympic Mountains. The building will also offer two guest suites for overnight visitors, as well as a dedicated car-share program.

KODA will comprise a collection of studios; urban one-bedrooms; and one-, two- and two-plus-bedroom homes ranging in size from 489 to 1,016 square feet. The homes will feature generous ceiling heights; walls of glass; exposed concrete columns; engineered hardwood floors; and custom kitchens with stainless steel appliances, induction cooking, quartz countertops, glass backsplashes and premium plumbing fixtures.

New homebuyers will be able to personalize their homes with one of two designer color schemes and consider additional options such as kitchen islands and smart-home automation systems for audio/visual, security, HVAC controls and window coverings.

Parking is available for some homes, ranging in value from $65,000 to $95,000 (the latter includes storage).

In anticipation of KODA’s market debut, Lorraine Rotanelli and Michele Liang have been appointed as sales associates with Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty.

“This is a very exciting time for us and for our many homebuyers,” Rotanelli says. “Although the majority of homes have been reserved for priority presale, there are new opportunities with a recent release by the developer as we approach the sales process.”