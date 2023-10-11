For a great Halloween vibe, Washington’s history-rich towns unveil excellent options for paranormal skeptics, history buffs and ghost-believers alike. Several Washington towns offer hotels, restaurants and museums where mortal guests are rumored to share space with visitors from beyond. Guided tours walk historic areas and spill spooky stories for an hour or two, and you can check out ghostly conferences only a ferry ride away. Visit these destinations to share a scare.

Road trip to bloodcurdling Bellingham

North of Seattle, tour company Good Time Girls‘ costumed guides lead groups with a focus on history. The company takes visitors on “Gore and Lore Tours” of downtown Bellingham and quaint Fairhaven throughout October, with private tours available year-round. The Buried Bellinghistory tour explores the town’s 1887 Bayview Cemetery’s history.

According to Hauntedplaces.org, top haunted stops in Bellingham include Mount Baker Theatre, the Bellingham Herald Building and Bayview Cemetery. Old Town Cafe also makes the list, although it’s also a fine place to get breakfast to fuel any future ghost-hunting.

Road trip to spooky Spokane

Working stiffs still seem to prowl many of this Eastern Washington city’s haunted destinations, found on The Spokane Public Library’s Haunted Spokane Walking Tour. Explore these 13 spooky downtown Spokane places using the library’s Google Maps page.

Destinations include the Fox Theater (Ghost Otis, a former employee, is often blamed for missing tools), Carnegie Library Building (the first head librarian’s disembodied head), and the Davenport Hotel (a tuxedoed doorman). Hopefully, a few hardworking ghosts get Halloween off.

One Spokane destination not on the library map but offering plenty of historic scares is the Campbell House, now celebrating its 125th anniversary. This 1898 mansion, open year-round, presents special October events, including Dark History (hidden and strange Campbell House relics and stories) and Memento Mori tours (discussing American mourning rituals, including seances).

Advertising

Road trip to spine-chilling South Sound

Just south of Seattle, Washington’s capital features Pretty Gritty Tours’ Olympia History and Haunted Tour from October through mid-November. The tour explores 10 historic city blocks, along with historical hauntings and unusual events and beings, such as cryptids.

Pretty Gritty Tours gives Tacoma-centric historic ghost tours as well. Glory in the recounting of true crimes along Tacoma’s Whiskey Row on the Downtown Ghost Tour, and historic hauntings on the Old Town Ghost Tour. In Washington’s first incorporated town, try the Steilacoom Ghost Tour.

Pretty Gritty groups even enter a haunted museum after dark on the Haunted Tour of the Foss Waterway Seaport — bring a flashlight, and you can rent an electromagnetic field meter if you wish.

Road trip to eerie Ellensburg

Over the Cascades, Ellensburg was once known as a rough-and-tumble frontier town that burned to the ground in 1889. So several stories of murders, dastardly deeds and apparitions still float around. Haunts include Central Washington University, Thorp Cemetery and Olmstead Place Historical State Park.

However, the last weekend of October will feature a family-friendly Haunted House Driving Tour, a self-guided auto tour of decorated homes where things may or may not go bump in the night.

And, of course, you’re free to responsibly explore actual ghost towns in Eastern Washington — although you’ll need to pack all meals and plan to sleep overnight elsewhere. Most are abandoned former mining villages or failed railway towns. Husks of former structures remain in some, so be aware of risks beyond the random malevolent ghoul.

Road trip to petrifying Port Townsend

Port Townsend devotes the last weekend of October to Haunted Histories & Mysteries, an exploration of the 1851 seaport’s unexplained and inexplicable people, events and places.

Weekend offerings will include investigations of the paranormal at Manresa Castle and Officer’s Row, haunted walks featuring true stories, a psychic medium’s services and evening events where spirits will be served.

Not to be outdone, the nearby town of Port Gamble will host the 14th Annual Port Gamble Ghost Conference from November 10 – 12, 2023. Over three days, supernatural shoptalk will include classes, panels and investigations of various Port Gamble locations rumored to be haunted. The conference’s host, Port Gamble Paranormal, also hosts year-round tours and investigations.

Back in Port Townsend, investigations have turned up unusual activity at the elegant Victorian 1890 Hastings Building, now housing various retail stores, and the aforementioned Manresa Castle, where a 2015 episode of Travel Channel’s “Ghost Adventures” was filmed. Several of the town’s hotels are reputed to be haunted, including Manresa Castle, Palace Hotel and Bishop Victorian Hotel — and an otherwise fine way to spend an October weekend.

Whether you’re looking to make an environmentally conscious choice with a hybrid or to save cash with our new car lease deals, Western Washington Toyota Dealers can help you find a new car that keeps up with your lifestyle.