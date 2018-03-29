Located within Suncadia, River Ridge is an enclave of homesites that opens to miles of trails that lead to woods and the Cle Elum River.

CLE ELUM — Suncadia is a four-season mountain resort community 80 miles east of Seattle that offers family-friendly adventures on miles of hiking and biking trails and golf courses, along with restaurants and a swim and fitness center.

Located within Suncadia is River Ridge, a decidedly modern enclave where a new collection of homesites opens to miles of trails that lead into surrounding woods and to the Cle Elum River.

River Ridge at Suncadia Homesite sales launch is planned for May 19 Prices: Available upon request Information: riverridgesuncadia.com

A new pool opening Memorial Day weekend at the nearby Nelson Farm will offer a splash pad, a sand volleyball court, al fresco dining, a tanning shelf and firepits. River Ridge homeowners can go fishing in the river at sunrise and play a family volleyball game before sunset — all in the same day.

River Ridge will soon release a selection of homesites. Those who register for Suncadia’s priority reservation program prior to the sales launch on May 19 are guaranteed the opportunity to choose a homesite that day. They will also receive 5 percent off the purchase price; a Suncadia Club sports membership and a year of dues; and a $5,000 resort credit to use at the spa, golf courses, bars, restaurants or lodging.

At the May 19 launch event at the new pool, guests can meet their future neighbors and learn more about life at Suncadia, including concerts and movie nights, elk feedings at Nelson Preserve, and amenities such as restaurants, a winery and spa facilities.

In a gated community in the forest, River Ridge residents can build the eco-friendly or modern mountain home of their dreams that both immerses and draws them into the unspoiled wilderness. And the views are considered among the best at Suncadia.