SEATTLE — Individual presales have begun at SPIRE, a 347-unit, 41-story condominium high-rise under construction at 600 Wall St. in the Belltown neighborhood.

SPIRE Under construction at 600 Wall St., Seattle Prices: From less than $500,000 to more than $5 million Information: 206-494-0094 or SPIREseattle.com

A new 5,000-square-foot sales center has opened for public tours at 2218 Fifth Ave. Prospective buyers can view a full-scale model home, a design center, a 9-foot scale model of the tower, and immersive virtual-reality tours on a life-size display screen to help convey the final product offering.

Leading up to the event, the SPIRE sales team accepted more than 100 first-position reservations along with several second- and third-position commitments on popular floor plans. Reservation activity has recorded more than $125 million in potential presales, which are being converted into sales, along with new transactions for prospective homebuyers who visit the sales center.

“We are pleased to witness such vigorous interest in SPIRE ahead of our formal sales debut,” says Paul Menzies, CEO of Laconia Development and representative of Seattle Realty One, LLC, the developer of SPIRE.

“Clearly, SPIRE is Seattle’s next landmark in the making.”

A sample collection of unit listings are posted to the Northwest MLS, and additional inventory is released for immediate purchase. These presales identify a specific home with a set price and require a 5 percent deposit at the time of purchase, which will be held in escrow until the building is completed.

“SPIRE presents a compelling opportunity to lock into a future home two years before occupancy,” says Dean Jones, president and CEO of Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty (RSIR), the listing brokerage firm for SPIRE. “The presale program also allows for home personalization options and plenty of time to plan ahead for the move.”

Occupancy is expected by winter 2020-21 at SPIRE, now under construction on a full city block bound by Sixth Avenue, Wall Street and Denny Way. The 347 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences are priced from below $500,000 to more than $5 million. They range in size from 530 to more than 2,800 square feet and feature 9- and 10-foot ceilings and broad window walls.

The unique triangular-shaped lot at the northernmost boundary of Belltown provides for enviable tower spacing. To the south and east, view corridors frame impressive cityscape vistas, while to the west the views are unobstructed above the 18th floor as SPIRE towers over adjacent buildings.

The views to the north and northwest are unobstructed because the zoning steps down to just 85 feet across Denny Way, affording panoramic vistas from Lake Union, across Seattle Center, Elliott Bay and the Olympic Mountains. Many of the homes boast iconic views of the Space Needle, which inspired the building name.

Homeowners will enjoy custom-designed public spaces and residences with contemporary designs that blend craftsmanship, natural materials and technologically forward techniques. Features include Pedini cabinets, Bosch or Sub Zero/Wolf appliances and Kohler plumbing fixtures, as well as a choice of designer color schemes and options.

Technology is woven throughout each residence, including SmartHome capabilities by Wipliance that allow residents to automate environmental controls through phones or tablets. One of the most unique offerings is the exclusive access to an automated valet parking system designed by Sofetin.

SPIRE also offers a robust collection of amenities, including a dramatic two-story lobby with concierge station and retail services. The third floor features a co-working lounge with Skype room, conference room, gaming room and wellness studio for spin classes, yoga and stretching. A guest suite will be offered for overnight visitors.

Above all is the SPIRE Club, a two-level lifestyle center that boasts an exhibition kitchen and private dining room, a billiards bar, an art gallery and lounge, numerous terraces, a barbecue deck, a dog run, and a fitness facility with wraparound views of the city, lake and bay.

“SPIRE Club effectively takes the penthouse levels of the tower and offers them for the enjoyment of all the residents and guests,” says Michael Cannon, senior sales director for RSIR. “It’s just one of many advancements Laconia invested in to offer a new paradigm in cosmopolitan living — not all condominiums are created equal. By virtue of our reservation and presale activity, I’d say that SPIRE is just what the market was waiting for.”