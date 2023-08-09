If you’ve fallen hard for the TV show “Yellowstone” and wonder what it would be like to hit the trail, head to Winthrop for horseback riding in spectacular sagebrush-steppe landscape, trying on a Stetson and feasting on gourmet fare.

East of Seattle by about 240 miles, Central Washington’s Methow Valley region was first inhabited for around 13,000 years by the Indigenous Methow people. Gold discoveries later brought European settlers in the 1800s. In 1902, Owen Wister wrote America’s first Western novel, “The Virginian,” after a Winthrop honeymoon.

Winthrop’s old-timey appearance today is a false front, to a degree. The town’s wooden boardwalks and old-time exteriors were rustled up in the 1970s by two businessmen hoping to attract tourists. Nevertheless, the 50-year-old town’s artifice has been well-weathered over the decades and feels downright authentic on a dry, hot summer day.

After crossing the Cascades and arriving in town, start your journey at the Shafer Historical Museum. Wander through a recreated historic town of offices and shops featuring antique tools, clothing, and furnishings and learn more about Winthrop of past and present. See the recently rehabilitated log cabins, or join in on a 2023 restoration using environmentally-friendly materials.

Further along in Winthrop, Homestream Park sits on the Winthrop River with a meandering pathway past plants, a tipi and sculptures of people and horses.

In Winthrop, spend a few hours wandering the painted clapboard buildings along the raised boardwalk — you’ll find bookstores, cafes, apparel and outdoor gear. You can belly up to the bar at Three Fingered Jack’s Saloon, Washington’s oldest. Shop hand-wrought iron, try Stetsons at The Iron Horse, and hop on a saddle at Sheri’s Sweet Shop, where metal silhouette cowboys and gals tip hats. But if you’re ready for the real thing, it’s just around the corner.

Horse and resort

From May through October, Sun Mountain Lodge’s on-site outfitter offers 90-minute and half-day horseback rides twice daily for those aged 8 and up, and private rides for those who want more one-on-one time or with children.

Patient, calm horses slowly step along a rock-and-soil trail lined with vibrant yellow yarrow, green sage, rustling birch trees and fierce pink-purple fireweed. Dragonflies and butterflies float past as horses ramble through woods and past panoramas of nearby valleys, mountains and lakes under a dome of blue sky. The region’s forests show healthy signs of regrowth after the wildfires of 2021, which blanketed the Methow Valley in thick smoke.

The trails are part of the Lodge’s 40-mile network of ski trails that transform in summer into hiking, mountain biking and horse trails. The lodge’s warm wood interior — and outdoor firepits and swings — are worth a visit for the views, beauty and lunch, even if you’re not staying overnight.

Although Sun Mountain Lodge is an animal sanctuary, you’ll find a mounted animal exhibition, a decades-old specimen collection from a long-deceased sportsman. Displayed for educational purposes, the wild creatures include deer, antlers, birds and Floyd, an impressive North American bison.

Beginner or experienced riders can book the trail ride through the Adventure Shop, which also offers fly-fishing, float trips and whitewater or gentle river rafting to the public.

Sunset cowboy dinner wagon ride

For cowpokes-in-training of all ages, the lodge’s Cowboy Dinner wagon rides present a wholly unique experience. Multigenerational groups from toddlers to grandparents at the main lodge pile into an open-air two-bench wagon.

Conversation among groups commences as two horses (Jonesy and Reilly, a reference to Hulu’s “Letterkenny”) pull the wagon along a dusty, wildflower-surrounded trail down into a green valley’s clearing, the location of a still-standing historic homestead cabin.

Surrounded by Ponderosa pines, cooks ring a dinner triangle under a white awning, where James Beard award-winning chef Jason Wilson lays out a menu fit for a modern-day pioneer. You’ll find fresh-baked sourdough bread, salads such as honey-Dijon zucchini, greens and pickled nectarines. For protein, options might include grilled pork belly, beef brisket, herb-roasted wild king Alaskan salmon and barbecue chicken.

The chef’s menu was inspired by the famous Ride to Rendezvous, a five-day Methow Valley horseback and covered wagon excursion by the Washington Outfitters and Guides every spring. On the ride’s last day, the general public can join the crew for Cowboy Dinner in the park’s spread of gourmet dishes.

As families dine while seated on brick-red benches and tree stumps, a guitar-strumming crooner in a cowboy hat and boots serenades with classic cowpoke tunes. Dessert, coffee and roping lessons with lassos (on hay bales) follow.

The event lasts about two and a half hours, including a sunset ride back to the resort. From here, you can return to a hotel in town or stay overnight in one of the lodge’s wood-swathed rooms with impressive views of the Rendezvous Recreation Area’s valleys, ridges and peaks, including Mt. Gardner.

Depending on your style, you might stay in a room with bent-willow furniture and exposed beams (Mt. Gardner Rooms) or luxe suites with breathtaking views and whirlpool tubs (Mt. Robinson). The main lodge’s rooms feature handsome, locally crafted furnishings and artwork.

The lodge hosts free and ticketed music events for more evening entertainment. And the lodge’s pine-surrounded hot tub is a smart soak for sore post-ride muscles and an amenity even Yellowstone’s characters don’t have.

