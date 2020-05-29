Residents of the quaint town of Sedro-Woolley, in Skagit County, enjoy the best of both worlds. They point to its central location — which offers nearby access to I-5, greater Skagit Valley and Bellingham to the north — as well as a quality of life that one expects in a small town.

The town is at the gateway to North Cascades National Park, with access to the 22-mile Cascade Trail and the upper Skagit River. The quaint downtown features locally owned restaurants, grocery stores, tap rooms, wineries and more.

Kendra Decker, principal at Landed Gentry Homes, describes Sedro-Woolley as having “great schools, locally owned shops and small businesses — plus a little extra elbow room.”

Landed Gentry recently began selling at Cambridge Commons, its new collection of homes designed for buyers of all ages and priced from $409,900.

Decker says the builder is scheduling private showings of the newly completed model home and neighborhood by appointment.

Several home plans are available at Cambridge Commons, including single-level designs, layouts with the master suite on the main level, and traditional two-story designs. Most homes will feature centrally located home office spaces.

Homes range in size from 1,584 square feet (three bedrooms and two bathrooms) to 3,035 square feet (four bedrooms, a den and four baths). Each home includes a sizable fully landscaped yard and fenced rear property. Most will accommodate a three-car garage or RV storage space next to the garage.

Buyers at Cambridge Commons have the option of building their home through Landed Gentry’s presale program, which allows them to select their preferred design and have finishes tailored to their personal tastes. For an earlier move-in date, buyers can instead select from the builder’s collection of quick-delivery homes that are complete or nearly complete.

Each home includes granite countertops, hardwood flooring, white painted millwork, and cabinets with dovetail drawers and soft-close hinges. Energy efficient features such as natural-gas furnaces and tankless hot water heaters are also included.

Cambridge Commons offers 66 level homesites on a quiet loop road. Community parks, a gazebo and a children’s playground are planned.

Cambridge Commons: Open noon­–5 p.m. Wednesdays–Sundays (by appointment only during COVID-19 restrictions) at 302 Shannon Ave., Sedro-Woolley. Priced from $409,900–$549,900. Information: 360-982-8964 or LandedGentry.com