Eight luxury view townhomes remain for sale at McGraw Square at Queen Anne. The 57-home community offers a blend of contemporary, Craftsman, and classic row architecture designed to fit the eclectic composition of Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood.

Several of the remaining townhomes are available for move-in as soon as this October. Those homes feature the Emerson floor plan, which spans 1,724 square feet and has three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a rare attached two-car garage. Most of the Emerson plans also have private rooftop decks with stunning views of the Olympic Mountains, Puget Sound and Elliott Bay Marina views.

“It’s really one of the most desirable plans we have here,” says sales consultant Stephanie Schuessler. “The Emerson has a very wide-open aesthetic and a unique main-floor entry — a rare feature for townhomes. It just feels like a home.”

The Emerson plan has a spacious, bright living space, illuminated by an abundance of windows and warmed by a fireplace. The great room and dining room overlook a gourmet kitchen, which has a center island that seats six and has ample counter and cabinet space.

Upstairs highlights include a master bedroom with a sitting nook, large walk-in closet, and master bath with dual sink vanity, glass-enclosed shower and private water closet. A second bedroom features access to a full hall bath and linen storage.

Design details are abundant throughout, with each Emerson townhome thoughtfully considered by a professional designer.

“Every single remaining quick-delivery home was styled by a designer to reflect a unique character, so no two homes are the same,” says Schuessler. “It takes all of those difficult design decisions out of the equation to make it easy for homebuyers.”

McGraw Square itself has already become a popular lived-in neighborhood among Queen Anne locals. It’s set within the parks, panoramic views, and the tranquility of Queen Anne, yet is minutes from the nightlife and business districts of Seattle’s city center. The community features a fully landscaped courtyard that invites socializing among neighbors.

“People have their patio furniture out and there’s a lot of pride in ownership here,” says Schuessler. “I already see the homeowners making friends and hitting it off, which is really nice. They have socially distanced happy hours outside on nice evenings.”

Nearby businesses, including Macrina Bakery and Bite Box, have become popular local takeaway spaces that have catered to the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s always a line out the door and everyone’s 6 feet apart, so the community has continued to thrive,” says Schuessler. “This is really going to be a historic community in this neighborhood. It’s stunning. I definitely recommend at least driving by to look at it. It’s just so special.”

Homebuyers who make an offer today on a quick-delivery home at McGraw Square can benefit from incentives during Toll Brothers’ National Sales Event through July 12. The incentives include $20,000 toward the home cost and an additional $5,000 closing credit when financing with TBI Mortgage.

McGraw Square at Queen Anne: Open 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturdays–Sundays and 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays at 901 W. McGraw St., #3, Seattle. Prices from $1,399,995. Information: 206-363-5000 or McGrawSquare.com/ST