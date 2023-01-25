If you’re hoping to navigate to the perfect romantic winter getaway, you’ll be delighted by these coordinates for couples. Here are road trips and escapes to book before February arrives (and all the rooms fill for that very special weekend).

But February and early March are fabulous months as well. Some resorts offer February-long packages, deals and other specials, and it’s still considered low travel season in the Pacific Northwest. All the better for a heartwarming midweek getaway or long weekend.

Romantic getaways for wine lovers

Far: If you’re hoping to enjoy a flight with your sweetie — without boarding a plane — set your car’s GPS for Walla Walla. The town offers more than 100 wineries with diverse appeal amid beautiful, snow-dusted vineyards and mountains. You’ll also find a charming downtown and rock-bottom winter rates. February brings Restaurant Month; stop by the 16 participating wineries for tasting and dining specials.

Near: Closer to Seattle, Woodinville’s 120+ wineries offer tastings and special events. Eastside romantic retreats range from fancy four-star hotels to cozy bed-and-breakfasts and inns. Check out the Woodinville Wine Pass for discounted stays, custom tours, and tastings. Or head to Vashon Island for a more intimate experience amid family-owned wineries, cideries and breweries.

Romantic getaways for foodies

Far: Sure, Seattle is known for its international cuisine. But your joint dollars will go further in Yakima Valley — and your stomach will rumble at the New American, Mexican and Pan-Asian options. Stay at the romantic, boutique Hotel Maison Yakima Tapestry Collection by Hilton amid all the midcentury and later buildings. But you’ll forget that once inside the renovated interior.

Near: Olympia presents a solid variety of romantic foodie finds ranging from seafood to Mediterranean to tide-to-table fare. You’ll also find a hopping winter Saturday farmers’ market (Washington’s second-largest farmers market) for picking up homemade gourmet goodies and more than 20 food trucks. Go for a day trip or weekend getaway.

Advertising

Romantic getaway for winter weather fans

Far: Enjoy nature’s passion with a trip to the Washington coast for storm-watching. Catch waves, wind, rain breaks and long walks at Long Beach on the southern Washington coast. Don’t miss the raging storms at the mouth of Columbia at Cape Disappointment — then warm up in one of Long Beach’s restaurants or pubs.

Near: Suit up in your matching rain gear and seek out year-round hikes. Whidbey Island offers a wide range of quiet winter hiking options, including state parks typically crowded in summer. Whidbey is a beautiful destination for a romantic getaway, with plentiful bed-and-breakfasts and bistro-style fare in or near Langley and Coupeville.

Romantic getaways for history buffs

Far: Port Townsend is the quintessential Victorian seaport getaway of the Northwest, and a romantic destination with plentiful old-timey hotels and bed-and-breakfasts, former officers’ quarters and a castle-like inn. Book any vintage-era property and plan to stroll Port Townsend’s downtown antiques and the petite town museum, view well-preserved 19th-century homes in uptown and discover the wartime history of Fort Worden.

Near: Celebrate your eternal love alongside Tacoma’s remarkable history. Book an overnight at the former Elks Temple Hotel — now a renovated McMenamin’s masterpiece. Browse the antique shops along Broadway, just outside the hotel. Spend several hours at the Washington State History Museum, then a short drive to Gig Harbor’s quirky and well-done Harbor History Museum. If you’re willing to drive a little further, consider a second night in romantic Hood Canal.

Romantic getaway for scenery lovers

Near: Drive up, then back down the famous Chuckanut Drive along the Washington interior coastline, stopping for a romantic lunch at an oyster bar. Pull over in quaint farm-to-table towns of Bow and Edison en route for lunch and shopping. Stay the night amid the rolling Skagit County countryside or along the romantic canal of La Conner, Washington.

Far: Head to the Columbia Gorge to stay at the Skamania Lodge and book a room with views of the river framed by granite cliffs. In pleasant weather, the drive to the lodge is full of panoramic perspectives — follow Highway 14 east past Stevenson, Washington, for even more views. A caveat: You may need to pack chains and/or patience if snow or ice storms descend. Or just stay another night.

Whether you’re looking to make an environmentally conscious choice with a hybrid or to save cash with our new car lease deals, Western Washington Toyota Dealers can help you find a new car that keeps up with your lifestyle.