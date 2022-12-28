On winter hikes, enjoy quiet paths, primal Pacific Northwest nature, and the snowy or muddy footprints (and other signs) of wildlife enjoying their ecosystem — thanks to fewer humans. After road-tripping to these destinations, you’ll be near lodging and food to shower off and a refuel after a day of winter hiking. Options range from easy, paved and accessible paths to kid-friendly hikes to multi-day hikes.

Hikes on the Olympic Peninsula

Olympic National Park on the Olympic peninsula offers beautiful, moody and often very wet hikes. On the northwestern coast, Ozette Loop takes hikers on a triangle — about 3 miles to the ocean, 3 miles along the coastline and 3 miles for the return. Many hikers take the relatively flat, beautiful path through coastal forest and ocean beach over one or two overnights. But you can also make a six-mile round trip in one day.

For the more adventurous, snowsuit up and head for Hurricane Ridge Visitor Center. Free, ranger-led snowshoe walks traverse the winter wonderland from December 21 to March 25 on Saturday afternoons. These walks last 1.5 hours, but snowshoes and instructions are provided. Sign-up starts at 1 p.m. and is limited to the first 20 participants.

In Port Townsend, the Larry Scott Trail acts as the gateway to the Olympic Discovery Trail, which finds its way to the Washington Coast. You don’t need to tackle the whole multi-day route, though. The Larry Scott trail begins at the town’s marina with an accessible, well-groomed 1.5-mile segment, leading into a forested canopy and surrounded by the sounds of nature.

Olympia Area

The mild climate in and around Olympia offers several winter hiking spots. At Tolmie State Park, enjoy three miles of hiking trails taking you from forest to beach to nearby bed and breakfasts. Not far from downtown Olympia, Watershed Park offers the perfect nature retreat with winter foliage amid a temperate rainforest canopy.

The Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge is designated as a National Natural Landmark as a unique example of a coastal salt marsh system. At least 250 birds live or travel through or overwinter at this scenic, wintery escape. Take a three-hours or so to explore wetlands, woodlands, estuaries and a very cool boardwalk via a four-mile roundtrip hike.

Whidbey and Camano Islands

Whidbey and Camano Islands attract hiking visitors with its “24 Trails: Off the Beaten Path” guidebook. Get a free copy at any visitor center on the islands, or browse options online and download a free PDF at the link above.

Among the options: Camano Island’s Iverson Spit Preserve is an ultra-short 1-mile route with flat terrain and beach views — and listed by the Audubon of Washington as a hotspot for bird watching. On the preserve’s Hobbit Trail, spot whimsical statues and figurines. On Whidbey Island, Earth Sanctuary and Price Sculpture Forest offer peekaboo water views from certain vistas, wooded trails, art installations and interactive opportunities.

Or enjoy the off-season, less-crowded trails at the region’s eight state parks, including South Whidbey State Park, with 3.5 miles of hikes or the ambitious 38 miles at Deception Pass State Park. The latter offers sections of the 1,200-mile Pacific National Trail rambling from Montana to the Washington Coast.

Snohomish County

The Snohomish County Parks system offers more than 100 miles of easy-to-access winter trails. Options include the popular 10-foot-wide, 30-mile-long paved Centennial Trail for walking and biking, built on the old Burlington-Northern railroad line.

Outside the town of Index along Stevens Pass, Heybrook Ridge Trail offers a moderate 3.3-mile roundtrip, Alder-flanked hike — and doubles as a snowshoe trail. At the peak, enjoy your rewards, including views of surrounding mountains and Bridal Veil falls.

Long Beach Peninsula

In Southwest Washington, winter storm-watchers can don warm clothes and a windbreaker to walk across the dunes and along portions of the expansive, 28-mile-long public beach in Long Beach, Washington. At daybreak, you may be the sole (human) soul on the sands — you’ll likely spot eagles and shorebirds. Further south, Cape Disappointment State Park offers headland views, dense coastal forest and a lighthouse.

The Discovery Trail offers an 8.5-mile (one-way) paved trail originating at Ilwaco’s marina, then heading up and over the Cape Disappointment headlands. From there, weave through ancient forests to a boardwalk across wetlands at Beard’s Hollow. Continue west toward sand dunes before heading north for miles with glimpses of shoreline and landmarks. The northern terminus is a bronze replica of a pine tree.

Mt. Rainier Region

You’ll need to carry chains. However, the Carbon River area on Mt. Rainier’s Northwest flank generally mimics a temperate inland rainforest. Stop in at the Carbon River Ranger Station for maps and current conditions. Hikes include the 2.9-mile round trip Old Mine Trail up to the entrance of an old mine, or mix hiking and snowshoeing with the Green Lake Trail. First, 3.6 miles to the Green Lake Trailhead, then snowshoe the trail 1.8 miles to a mountain lake (10.8 miles roundtrip).

Other options: Visit the old-growth trees and flat 12-mile loop trails of Federation Forest State Park but prepare for winter hiking conditions. After hiking (or snowshoeing), visitors can grab a bite in nearby Greenwater.

Important Winter Hiking Information: A parking permit may be necessary for many hikes; check before you leave. In the winter season, it’s essential to review in advance weather and storm warnings, road closures and conditions, any trail issues or conditions, and to take a hiking buddy or two. Check with visitor bureaus and/or Washington Trail Association trail reports to estimate current conditions. Visitors may be required to carry chains when entering Mount Rainier National Park until May 1 and should be prepared to use the chains. Always dress right for winter hiking and unexpected weather — sudden temperature and snowfall or rain are just part of the fun. Don’t miss the two January Washington State Park free days.

