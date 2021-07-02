Data from the Financial Health Network shows that millions of Americans are still struggling one year into COVID-19 and are more likely to say their financial situation has gotten worse since the pandemic began.
Anyone who is experiencing financial hardships or feels they are unable to reach their financial goals is not alone. The good news is that no matter where you are in your financial journey, expert advice and tips are available below to help keep you on track and moving in the right direction on the following topics: Everyday Finance, Savings Basics, Cybersecurity Smarts and Kids & Money.
Credit Score 101: 5 ways to improve your score
Poor credit can cost you significant funds in the future or even delay major life milestones.
How to talk about money with your honey
Take advantage of opportunities to ensure your finances (and household budget) are aligned in a way that helps you reach your goals.
5 ways to reduce debt and reach your financial goals
Many people struggle to pay their bills on time. Nearly one in 10 Americans have debts in collection.
Give your spending and saving habits a tuneup
2020 could be the year you create a better relationship with your finances.
Rainy day fund: How to save for unforeseen expenses
Saving for emergencies can seem impossible, but if you look for strategic ways to tuck away a bit here and there, you’ll thank yourself later.
Stress-free retirement-planning tips
Nearly three in 10 American adults say they’re not at all confident they’re saving enough for retirement, survey says.
How to spot and avoid tax schemes
Some of the most common methods of identity theft might surprise you.
Cybersecurity Q&A: Is your personal information safe?
The Federal Trade Commission has received over 18,000 reports related to COVID-19 since January 1.
How to protect your family from online identity theft
There are more than 230,000 malware attacks launched online every day, compared to about 4,000 per day in 2016.
How to have ‘the money talk’ with your teen
More than a third of parents say they don’t discuss money with their children at all.
Activities to help parents teach kids money skills
This is an excellent opportunity for parents to broach financial topics with their kids and teach them valuable money management skills.
Nervous about the cost of college? Here are 5 ways to be financially smart
Americans owe over $1.56 trillion in student loan debt, spread out among roughly 45 million borrowers.
