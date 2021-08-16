Washington State’s most famous European traveler, Rick Steves, put his jetsetting ways on hold this summer, so we took this opportunity to bring him up to the Bellingham area of Whatcom County for a series of videos.

In this first episode, he met some local brewers from Chuckanut as well as at Aslan, and cider distillers at Bellewood Farms. Over the course of a couple of days in the area, he sampled plenty of locally-made beer, gin, coffee and more.

Here are some behind the scenes photos from The Seattle Times Content Studio shoot with Rick.

Take a look at the video above and see what Rick found on this Bellingham farm-to-bottle trip.

