In this, the last of our three videos exploring Whatcom County with Rick Steves, everyone’s favorite local Europhile drops into Bellingham and its charming Fairhaven district to sample some of the area’s cultural highlights. Watch along as he visits the Whatcom Museum, speaks to a local playwright/director Shu-Ling Hergenhahn Zhao about arts/entertainment events in Bellingham, and talks to local artist and community leader Scott Ward in Fairhaven, outside locally beloved Village Books.

And for a final treat, Rick gets local poet Rena Priest to read one of her poems. Rena is a member of the Lhaq’temish (Lummi) Nation and the Washington State Poet Laureate for the term of April 2021-2023.

Finally, if you haven’t seen the first two episodes, take a look at episode one — a tour of some of the best brews (beer/cider) in Whatcom. And episode two — which follows Rick on his trip up to the edge of Whatcom County to the border of Canada, to Peace Arch Park and Blaine Harbor.

Hope you’ve enjoyed our trip around Bellingham and Whatcom County with Washington State’s very own Rick Steves!

Visit Bellingham | Whatcom County for sweeping scenery stretching from the Salish Sea to Mount Baker and North Cascades National Park.