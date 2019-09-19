Attendees on Sept. 28 can enjoy food, refreshments and live music, and meet current Trilogy homeowners and other buyers interested in the Trilogy lifestyle.

BONNEY LAKE — Trilogy at Tehaleh will host a block party on Sept. 28. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees can enjoy food, refreshments and live music, and meet current Trilogy homeowners and other buyers interested in the Trilogy lifestyle. No reservations are required.

During the event, homebuyers are also invited to tour Trilogy at Tehaleh’s new Resort Collection model homes, which showcase the available designs and features, as well as Seven Summits Lodge, the centerpiece of the community and homeowners’ home away from home.

Trilogy at Tehaleh Open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturdays–Thursdays and 1–5 p.m. Fridays at 14218 Knoll Park Drive E., Bonney Lake Prices: From the mid-$300,000s Information: 877-297-0838 or sheahomes.com/tehaleh

The lodge is home to The Mantel Culinary Ascent restaurant, a fitness studio, a sports escape with pool tables and flat-screen TVs, a game room with poker tables, a culinary studio that offers cooking demonstrations and classes, an indoor lap pool that transforms into a meeting space, and more.

Trilogy at Tehaleh offers 11 floor plans in four distinct collections. Homes range in size from 1,342 to 2,462 square feet and include two or three bedrooms, two or 2.5 bathrooms and two-car garages. Features include open-concept designs, gourmet kitchens, private master suites and outdoor spaces.

The Resort Collection at Trilogy offers the first attached homes in the master-planned community of Tehaleh. Three single-family, attached-home floor plans are priced from the high $300,000s. They include:

The Valletta, a 1,678-square-foot design with two or three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a two-car garage.

The Evia, a 1,552-square-foot design with two bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage.

The Muros, a 1,342-square-foot design with two bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage.

Resort Collection homeowners feel as though they’re living in a much larger home with generously sized living spaces that flow together easily. The distinctive exteriors create the look of detached homes, yet the attached-home design can be ideal for easy living.

Trilogy at Tehaleh is part of the master-planned community of Tehaleh, which has 1,800 acres of parks, trails and open spaces. This community appeals to those who enjoy outdoor living in close proximity to the amenities, dining, shopping and cultural opportunities of Seattle and Tacoma.

Trilogy at Tehaleh was named the Master Planned Community of the Year at the 2018 Tribute Awards by the New Home Council, while Shea Homes was named National Builder of the Year.

Shea Homes area president Mark Gray says Trilogy at Tehaleh offers a vibrant lifestyle that appeals to a wide range of homeowners.

“The location is ideal for outdoor lovers, as well as those who enjoy all that Tacoma, Seattle and the Pacific Northwest have to offer,” he says. “But what really sets Trilogy at Tehaleh apart is the emphasis on living life to the fullest. Life here is about enjoying every moment and seizing every adventure. From the fun activities and events to the opportunities for homeowners to connect, there’s so much available to the people who call Trilogy home.”