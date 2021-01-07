Far from the chaos of the city, and deep in the heart of the mountains, Tumble Creek is created for a truly private way of life. Just 80 miles from Seattle near Cle Elum, it’s a place where residents can enjoy a truly unique living experience.

Set adjacent to the mountain resort community of Suncadia, the 2,600-acre haven blends the serenity of a mountain resort and the perks of a members-only lifestyle. Members of this neighborhood and its club can enjoy exclusive amenities such as private golf, trails and parks, along with extensive social programming. In addition, they can enjoy all the resort amenities at Suncadia.

Set within Tumble Creek is Paintbrush Lake, a 3-acre series of ponds that looks like a scene straight out of a fairy tale — and serves as the setting for the community’s newest homesites.

Imagine waking up to the sights of a man-made lake modeled after Washington’s sparkling mountain glacial lakes, and named for the red and orange “Indian paintbrush” wildflower. Designed to mimic the natural topography of the land, the area is made up of a series of lakes that flow one to the next, reflecting the soaring pines and passing clouds — a unique focal point for the community.

Some lakes are made for lakeside contemplation, some beckon avid fishers, and others invite paddleboarders and kayakers to explore the waters. Families will find more reasons to spend the day outdoors at the nearby Domerie Park, home to waterfalls, a creek and plenty of shaded spots for picnics. Or explore Lupine Trail, which winds through the park and showcases different aspects of the community.

The more adventurous can hike to the 5,800-foot summit of Mount Baldy Trail for scenic views from above it all.

In Tumble Creek, an array of experiences is available at your doorstep. Fly-fishing, canoeing, rafting, mountain biking, hiking, picnicking — there’s no shortage of experiences to enjoy, both outdoors and at social gathering places. Opening in the spring of 2021, Tumble Creek’s clubhouse, The Great House, will be a welcoming space with social experiences for the family, while the Tom Doak-designed private golf course in Tumble Creek (as well as the Prospector and Rope Rider courses in Suncadia) are sure to keep golfers happy.

Sasse Mt. Outpost, a members-only “glamping” experience, offers luxury stays in canvas tents on real beds — perfect for telling campfire stories and making s’mores.

Those interested in living at Paintbrush Lake can choose from a limited release of homesites, and enjoy all the advantages that the Tumble Creek club community has to offer. Contact an on-site real estate expert for more information.

A four-season, family-friendly community just 80 miles from Seattle, Tumble Creek provides residents a unique members-only lifestyle in the mountains, with vibrant social experiences, inviting nature trails, private golf, outdoor activities and more — it’s the perfect place to do everything, or nothing at all.

Tumble Creek at Suncadia: 770 Suncadia Trail, Cle Elum. Information at 1-509-649-6000 or TumbleCreek.com.