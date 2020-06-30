Residents of Wesley communities may come from a multitude of backgrounds, but they all have similar reasons to stay. The connections, professional and caring staff, and convenient amenities have residents singing Wesley’s praises.

Wesley Des Moines residents Eva and Dennis Parks were introduced to Wesley after Eva’s mother fell ill. They were so impressed with the level of care Wesley provided that — when it came time to think of continuing care for themselves — Wesley was at the top of their list.

While the current rules of socializing have changed, it hasn’t slowed down the Parkses and their neighbors in the Brownstone apartments. Weekly happy hours have morphed into picnics on the sidewalk, where neighbors bring their own chairs and snacks and mingle at a safe distance.

“We are so thankful we live in the community. We would be lonely living in our own home, but here, we see people every day,” Eva says.

Whether in the hallway, at social-distance activities, group exercise classes held outside, gardening or bicycling, the Parkses have been able to continue their active lifestyle with adjustments.

Connection and convenience are the top reasons Nicole Fitch, a soon-to-be Wesley at Tehaleh resident, decided to reserve an apartment.

“I like that everything is included. You don’t have to worry about the house. There is a place to exercise and meet a lot of people; I’m a person who likes to meet new people,” Fitch says.

While she says she was nervous to purchase a home under construction, Fitch found comfort in the 100% refundable entrance deposit policy should she change her mind. After touring other Wesley communities, Fitch knew she had to be in a Brownstone.

“They are beautiful,” she says. “The windows are uplifting, and I can’t wait to have a garden on my patio. I was excited to choose my own flooring and really make it my own.”

Each campus promotes a variety of ways neighbors can safely gather. With outdoor activities, a variety of dining options, personalized care services and organized social events, Wesley residents have everything they need in one convenient location.

Wesley at Tehaleh: Open by appointment at 17702 Cascadia Blvd. E., Bonney Lake. Information at 253-466-2720 or Tehaleh.WesleyChoice.org.