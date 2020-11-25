Surrounded by serene walking trails, nearby Bradley Lake Park and an assortment of conveniences, Wesley Bradley Park in Puyallup strikes the perfect balance between scenic views and urban living.

While many are drawn to the active amenities, unique floor plans and maintenance-free lifestyle, according to the Brownstone residents, the support of small community living is what distinguishes the campus.

Rick and his wife moved into the Wesley Bradley Park Brownstone two years ago as they awaited the completion of their chosen apartment in The Lodge, the main residential building on the campus. But once they moved into the Brownstone and met their neighbors, they never left.

“The Brownstone gave us independence, but we also liked the atmosphere and comradery. Because it’s a smaller building, we bonded rather quickly with our neighbors. We felt a part of something right away,” says Rick. “It’s been such a blessing to live here during the pandemic and to have neighbors. It would be days without seeing anyone if we lived in our own home. Here, we see three or four people just going to the mailbox.”

The 32 condo-style, independent living apartment homes offer many ways to connect with neighbors in a welcoming community that features a club lounge, fitness room and woodshop.

Brownstone resident JoAnne chose Wesley Bradley Park to be close to her daughter. The connections she quickly made with her neighbors were more than she expected.

“I’m most grateful for the friendships I’ve made. We’re a close-knit group of friends that support one another, especially during rough times,” says JoAnne. “Here, if you need something, you simply knock on a neighbor’s door. When someone loses a spouse or is sick, we’re right there for them emotionally and usually with a meal in hand.”

Brownstone residents also have access to the bustling Town Center in The Lodge, which offers many ways for residents to engage, including wellness programs, a dedicated creative arts studio, a beauty salon and barber, an educational theater for lifelong learning, spiritual activities and exercise classes.

In addition to a daily continental breakfast in The Lodge, Brownstone residents also have access to flexible, full-service dining options prepared by the executive chef in the campus restaurant and the bistro.

The Brownstone offers a maintenance-free lifestyle in an independent, private and spacious setting complete with underground parking, individual patios or balconies, all major kitchen appliances, in-home laundry, monthly housekeeping and apartment maintenance assistance when needed with all utilities included.

“I like that everything is included in one payment. It’s easy, and I know exactly what the payment will be each month. I’m grateful there are no hidden expenses,” says JoAnne.

The campus is conveniently located near South Hill Mall and downtown Puyallup and is surrounded by a myriad of conveniences. The Brownstone includes regularly scheduled transportation to nearby shopping, medical appointments and outings.

“We liked the location. You’re a short distance from any restaurant you can think of. We can walk to the mall or the park. Everything you need is so close,” says Rick.

Wesley Bradley Park has a variety of living choices that include expansive residential apartments and pet-friendly accommodations. For those who require more care, Wesley’s network of services includes Catered Living. This signature program is similar but more flexible than traditional assisted living and offers personalized care coordination with medical providers, medication management, diabetic support and general personal care. The community also has a secure, assisted living memory care neighborhood with licensed, 24-hour nursing care.

Wesley Bradley Park: Open by appointment at 707 39th Ave. S.E., Puyallup. Information at 253-201-7658 or BradleyPark.WesleyChoice.org.