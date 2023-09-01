In the vibrant South Lake Union neighborhood of Seattle, Mirabella is a Life Plan Community that offers retirement living in a desirable location. The property is within walking distance of the neighborhood’s parks, cafes, diverse dining options and lakeside attractions. This prime positioning allows residents easy access to the area’s abundant offerings, all while basking in the natural beauty and recreational opportunities South Lake Union provides.

Having lived at Mirabella since 2011, resident Carolyn Blount has gained an intimate familiarity with the many advantages of the locale.

“The neighborhood amenities and walkability are simply marvelous,” Blount says. “There are nice little coffee shops on the walk to the lake, lots of restaurants, a wonderful dog park across the road and the Museum of History and Industry.”

Resident Sally Hayman agrees with Blount’s sentiments. “It’s a lively neighborhood, and we really like it here,” says Hayman. “Things are moving fast, and it’s growing. They have the South Lake Union Thursday Morning Street Market once a week in the summer, where you can buy lovely flowers and produce, and there’s a bandstand with people playing music. There’s also a living museum called The Center for Wooden Boats, where you can rent boats or take sailing lessons.”

In contrast to Seattle’s predominantly hilly terrain, South Lake Union provides a much easier landscape for pedestrians of all ages to navigate.

“The hill isn’t very steep in this location — it’s a slope down to the lake, so it’s really easy to walk there and only about a half-mile away,” says Blount. “There are pathways all around the lake, and I myself really love walking around the neighborhood.”

While the surrounding area is celebrated for its scenic qualities, Mirabella has also created an oasis within its own grounds — an outdoor courtyard that serves as a favorite space among residents.

“The courtyard is just stunning,” Blount says. “It’s lush and green, and it opens right off our bistro dining area, so people often take their lunch out there or sit and read a book.”

The beautifully landscaped courtyard is the setting for various resident-planned events, including social mixers such as Happy Hour and concerts featuring local entertainers.

Hayman serves as co-chair of Mirabella’s Program Committee and is responsible for scheduling entertainment. She says there’s always something to look forward to in the community.

“We have programs and concerts in the courtyard, and sometimes the Seattle Chamber Music Concert Series will come and do an open rehearsal for us inside, which is just wonderful,” Hayman says. “There’s so much to do here that you just can’t do it all.”

In addition to its location in a highly appealing and walkable neighborhood, Mirabella boasts a maintenance-free lifestyle. Residents benefit from a wide array of services, including housekeeping, concierge assistance, transportation and home repairs. Hayman and her husband, Bob, appreciate this comprehensive support that allows them to embrace life to the fullest without the burden of daily chores.

“It’s really lovely to have all these services provided,” she says. “If you’ve had a house before, you’ve had to worry about the plumbing and appliances going out.” Bob agrees, saying, “Here, if we have anything wrong in our apartment, we just call, and someone comes to fix it. It really takes the stress out of life to have that support.”

As a Life Plan Community, Mirabella provides a full continuum of health care services onsite, including Assisted Living, Memory Support, and Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. This ensures that residents’ evolving health care needs are met, giving them and their loved ones peace of mind.

The community also offers a diverse range of amenities that cater to residents’ needs and desires. These include a state-of-the-art fitness and aquatic center, library, day space, art studio and woodworking shop. The dining options are varied, including upscale fine dining, homestyle cooking and light bistro fare, as well as a full-service bar and lounge for evening entertainment.

Residents partake in a comprehensive wellness program that addresses all dimensions of wellness and encompasses fitness classes, wellness seminars, engaging social events and educational opportunities, ensuring their overall well-being.

Mirabella Seattle: Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays at 116 Fairview Ave. N., Seattle. Prices available upon request. For more information, call 206-254-1400 or visit retirement.org/mirabellaseattle.