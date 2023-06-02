Seattle is renowned for its abundance of galleries, museums, theaters and performance venues. Residents have easy access to these cultural gems, allowing them to explore and engage with the arts on a regular basis.

Nestled in the heart of the South Lake Union neighborhood, Mirabella shines as both a senior living community and a hub for arts enthusiasts. With its close proximity to the flourishing Seattle arts scene, Mirabella offers residents a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the city’s cultural offerings.

Ruth Benfield, resident director of the Mirabella board, says she was drawn to the community specifically because of its location.

“I selected Mirabella because I wanted to be easily connected to the things I enjoy, like the Pacific Northwest Ballet, the opera, the symphony and so much more,” Benfield says.

While a rich environment exists outside of the community, it’s the cultural scene created within the community that impressed Benfield the most.

“The biggest surprise was meeting the residents,” Benfield says. “There are former physicians here, the former dean of a law school, a docent from the Seattle Art Museum — they have connections that bring in outstanding speakers and interests. There’s also a Program Committee that hosts a weekly program, and a Lifelong Learning Committee that schedules a weekly course, so there are all of these amazing cultural and educational resources available inside Mirabella.”

Advertising

Not only do residents have access to a wealth of cultural opportunities just steps away, but they have the added benefit of customizing their own apartments. Michael Allen, Mirabella sales and marketing director, says his renovation team understands that personalization is key to creating a comfortable and inspiring living environment in one of Mirabella’s more than 50 floor plans.

“As we do an initial walk-through of an apartment, we ask, ‘What would make you happy?’ With that information, we work to make their wishes a reality,” Allen says. “During the process, residents pick their flooring, paint colors, update their lighting fixtures and choose all new appliances. My goal is for them to bring some of their character and memories into their new space, because this has to feel like home.”

For residents Jim and Julie Holland, who moved from Los Angeles to Mirabella in 2017, the ability to transform their new residence was deeply appreciated.

“Our unit was originally a two-bedroom, but management was so very generous in allowing us to be creative and reconfigure the space,” Julie says. “We had a wall taken out to create a bigger room, upgraded our floors and had two built-ins installed to create more storage. We couldn’t be happier and are grateful to the renovation team for creating the perfect space.”

In addition to its customizable floor plans and proximity to cultural attractions in the area, Mirabella boasts a maintenance-free lifestyle. Services include housekeeping, concierge assistance, transportation and home repairs, allowing residents to fully enjoy their lives without worrying about daily chores.

As a Life Plan Community, Mirabella provides a full continuum of health care services onsite, including Assisted Living, Memory Support, and Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. This ensures that residents’ changing health care needs are met, giving them and their loved ones peace of mind.

The community also offers an array of amenities that cater to residents’ needs and desires. These include a state-of-the-art fitness and aquatic center, a library, a day space, an art studio, a woodworking shop and numerous social engagement opportunities. The dining options are diverse, with upscale fine dining, homestyle cooking and a cozy bistro, as well as a full-service bar and lounge for evening entertainment.

Residents are provided with a comprehensive wellness program that addresses all dimensions of wellness and encompasses fitness classes, wellness seminars, social events and educational opportunities, ensuring their overall well-being.

Mirabella Seattle: Open 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Mondays–Fridays at 116 Fairview Ave. N., Seattle. Prices available upon request. For more information, call 206-254-1400 or visit retirement.org/mirabellaseattle.