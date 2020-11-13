The Des Moines campus of Wesley communities has a wide variety of living options, from the duplexes and sixplexes of the Cottages to the apartment-living options of the Brownstone building, the new Gardens building and the assisted-living services in The Terrace.

However, it is the continued gratitude of community and relationships that set this retirement community apart.

“When residents come to Wesley Des Moines, they are looking for their next home, but they are also looking for community. Especially this year with people feeling isolated, it means a lot to have that connection,” says Rob Lanouette, the community relations director.

A popular alternative in retirement living, the Brownstone apartments offer a private setting that includes walk-in closets, personal patios or balconies, full kitchens, and in-home washers and dryers.

Al, a Brownstone resident, appreciates the unique floor plan, abundant storage and ample natural light of his condo-style home. Still, it is the friendly neighbors and lively community of the Brownstone for which he is genuinely thankful.

“We’re so grateful for the people we’ve met here,” Al says. “We meet in the Brownstone’s Club Room for dinners together, some play cards or gather on Mondays for coffee. It’s a great way to see friends and get to know each other. We have created relationships we wouldn’t have otherwise in our old home. We look out for one another here.”

The flagship community recently completed a new Gardens building with an impressive Town Center, where sharing connection is a consistent design theme. The new five-story building features lounge space on each floor, amenity areas for intellectual and physical pursuits, and gathering spaces where residents can engage with friends safely.

“When you live in your own home, you have to be very intentional about gathering with friends or risk isolation,” Lanouette says. “Here, you walk out the door and see a neighbor. At our different programs, our residents are able to socialize with each other.”

All residents can enjoy the amenities and variety of programs designed for lifelong learning, interaction and wellness activities, including the educational theater, creativity center, organized fitness programs, library and woodshop.

“I’m looking forward to the new state-of-the-art woodshop that has all new equipment, and the fitness area with brand new machines. I’m glad we decided to move in before we had to and were able to take advantage of the activities. Many times, people wait until they have to use the support services, and I think that is a mistake,” Al says.

Wesley offers a new choice of maintenance-free living without the burdens of owning a home, including regular housekeeping services, apartment maintenance, utilities, laundry service, underground parking and even dog-walking assistance from Home Care by Wesley.

Advertising

“The staff takes care of everything. If something goes wrong, they come and fix it. There are resources you wouldn’t have living by yourself. It frees us up to do more things. You can lock the door and leave. It takes a lot of weight off everything,” says Al.

When care needs change, Wesley offers different options for supportive services to fit your lifestyle and preferences, including assisted living and licensed, 24-hour skilled nursing care and rehabilitation at Wesley Des Moines Health Center. All of these living options and services are on the Wesley Des Moines campus.

Apartments are still available in the new Gardens building, as well as a few rare Brownstone and Cottage accommodations. For families that move in before the end of the year, Wesley will pay up to $2,500 in moving costs.

____

Wesley Des Moines: Open by appointment at 816 S. 216th St., Des Moines. Information at 206-926-8500 or DesMoines.WesleyChoice.org.