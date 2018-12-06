Set to break ground early next year at the corner of Fifth Avenue and South Main Street, KODA is leading a residential renaissance in the historic Japantown-International District.

SEATTLE — A preliminary design review has been completed for KODA Condominiums, a new development in the historic Japantown-International District where first occupancy is expected by the winter of 2020-21.

Set to break ground early next year at the corner of Fifth Avenue and South Main Street, KODA is leading a residential renaissance in the neighborhood, says Dean Jones, president and CEO of Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty, the listing brokerage firm representing KODA.

“The International District is one of Seattle’s most coveted neighborhoods, given the historic significance, rich culture and conveniences afforded to residents — not the least of which being immediately proximate to King Street Station, the terminus of the $55 billion-plus Sound Transit expansion,” he says. “KODA offers attainably priced homeownership opportunities where owning a car is an option rather than a requirement.”

Reservations for priority presales are still being accepted this month before converting to purchase and sale agreements in January, commensurate with the opening of the KODA sales gallery at 510 Occidental Ave. S. in Pioneer Square. Prospective buyers will be able to experience a scale model of the building, full-size vignettes of the kitchen and bathroom concepts, and a multimedia wall for virtual tours of the homes, common spaces and views.

A design center is also incorporated for home personalization.

According to Walkscore, the corner of Fifth Avenue and South Main Street is a “Rider’s Paradise,” scoring a perfect 100 points, and a “Walker’s Paradise” with 97 points, meaning many of downtown Seattle’s attractions are accessible within a 20-minute walk.

At KODA, homebuyers will discover a collection of efficiently scaled studios, urban one-bedrooms, one-bedrooms, urban two-bedrooms, two-bedrooms and three-bedroom flats. From the sleek in-line kitchens with the option to have a social island to its expansive window walls and convertible spaces, the designs maximize utility, flexibility and open-plan living.

Homebuyers can choose from three color schemes and myriad options for home personalization, including additional storage within the building.

Amenities will include a lobby lounge featuring a rotating art installment; a library and conference-room facility; and a fitness center with cardio equipment, free weights, multi-gym systems, and a yoga and exercise studio.

Above the 17th floor will be an expansive rooftop terrace with barbecues, a fire pit, lounging furniture and views of the downtown Seattle skyline, Elliott Bay, Mount Rainier and the Olympic Mountains.

Other transformative changes are afoot in the neighborhood. In January, the closure of the Alaskan Way Viaduct will divert traffic into the recently completed Highway 99 tunnel, allowing for waterfront-improvement projects to take shape about the same time that KODA opens.

“The waterfront transformation is a game-changer for both Pioneer Square and the International District,” Jones says. “For the first time in more than a century, these communities will have a greater connection to Elliott Bay, and our waterfront will evolve from a working port separated by a noisy concrete divide to be a world-class amenity for quiet enjoyment by local residents and visitors alike.”