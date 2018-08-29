The collection includes studios, urban one-bedrooms, and one-bedroom flats and lofts in three Seattle locations.

SEATTLE — On Sept. 15, 133 condominium homes in three recently developed multi-family buildings on Capitol Hill and in Wallingford — known collectively as the Neighborhood Collection — will be offered for individual unit reservations.

The Neighborhood Collection includes studios, urban one-bedrooms, and one-bedroom flats and lofts that are priced from the low $400,000s to more than $800,000. The three properties in the collection are:

Atrium, with 34 units at 750 11th Ave. E.

Wallingford 45, with 48 units at 1601 N. 45th St.

Edison, with 51 units at 121 12th Ave. E.

Neighborhood Collection Reservations begin Sept. 15 for homes in the Capitol Hill and Wallingford neighborhoods of Seattle Prices: From the low $400,000s to more than $800,000 Information: neighborhoodcollection.com

Model homes are expected to be open by October, with homeowner occupancy soon after, says Carlene Pride, the listing broker with Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty.

“This is just what the market was waiting for,” she says. “Prospective buyers can take advantage of introductory pricing, interest-rate lock programs and the opportunity for tax advantages in 2018 — all without concern of multiple offers or ‘condo FOMO’ (fear of missing out).”

Pride says it’s been a decade since the last condominiums were built in these popular neighborhoods.

“Several new high-rise condominiums were recently offered for reservation and presale, which resulted in nearly all the homes being secured on opening weekend,” she says. “The challenge is these towers can take years to deliver, whereas the Neighborhood Collection will be move-in ready now.”

Neighborhood Collection developers Elliott Severson and Robert Hardy will open a sales gallery at 1420 E. Madison St., Suite 113, on Capitol Hill at 11 a.m. on Sept. 15. Prospective buyers can preview the renderings, review floor plans and secure reservations.

“Reservations are offered as a convenience for both the buyer and seller,” Severson says. “We look forward to welcoming each new buyer into the building by appointment a few weeks later to experience the model homes, inspect their home when it’s finished and then proceed with the sale.”

Reservations require a fully refundable $5,000 deposit that is held in escrow. The option agreement will include the specific home, the price range, and the process for mortgage pre-qualifications and financing.

Once the home is complete, an offer will be made within the stated price range. The buyer will have an opportunity to fully explore the home, the building and the neighborhood over several weeks without worry of losing the purchase option, Severson says.

“Second-position reservations are also being offered in case a preferred home also has been optioned, pending the decision of the first position, of course,” he says.

Designed by B9 Architects, each condominium features innovative designs that maximize light and fresh air. Each building also includes a rooftop terrace with views of downtown Seattle and surrounding cityscapes. It will have an outdoor kitchen, barbecues, fire pits and landscaping.

Among the 133 condos, 124 will be one-bedrooms and the rest will be a mix of studios and lofts.

“Most of these homes will be a conforming loan, which means the borrower can purchase with as little as a 3.5-percent (FHA) or 5-percent down payment,” says Brandon Ehrlich of HomeStreet Bank. “With Seattle’s high rents and what appears to be sustained median home price increases, owning can actually be less expensive than renting with only a few years of equity gains and income tax deductions. Only ownership allows you to control your destiny and your housing costs.”

Severson says he is proud to be providing more affordable-housing options, but acknowledges it’s going to be hard to keep these price points for long.

“Certainly, there’s supply-and-demand pressures, but the reality is rising land and construction costs are making it very difficult on developers and ultimately on consumers, too,” he says. “If we started these three projects again, we’d have to charge 15–20 percent more just to cover the inflation. Seattle is going to look a lot more like San Francisco before we know it.”