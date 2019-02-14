Prospective buyers are invited to preview Encore at Columbia Station during a scheduled public “pop up” open house on Feb. 23.

SEATTLE — Unit listings and a reservation program were announced this month for Encore at Columbia Station, a planned 96-unit condominium community located at 4689 Martin Luther King Jr. Way S. in Columbia City.

“Anticipation for this first-of-its-kind community has been building as the region seeks attainably priced homeownership,” says Jeff McDonald, community sales director for Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty (RSIR). “Buyers will rejoice at the opportunity to reserve a home in advance of the public sales debut, including sharp introductory pricing and even the potential of rent-to-own programs.”

Prospective buyers are invited to preview Encore at Columbia Station during a scheduled public “pop up” open house on Feb. 23 at the Sonata Apartments, located directly across the street at 3000 S. Alaska St. Way in Columbia City. During the event, a limited collection of homes will be offered for unit-specific reservations with set price ranges in exchange for a $2,500 fully refundable deposit. Reservations will be converted to purchase and sale agreements when the sales center opens in the spring, McDonald says.

The following homes are available for reservations:

Studio one-bathroom units (348–483 square feet) from less than $300,000;

Urban one-bedroom, one-bathroom units (495–569 square feet) from less than $400,000.

One-bedroom, one-bathroom units (505–670 square feet) from the low $400,000s.

One-bedroom-plus-den, one-bathroom units (696 square feet) from the mid-$500,000s.

Two-bedroom, two-bathroom units (864–976 square feet) from the high $600,000s.

Optional parking is available from $29,000–$39,000.

As a creative response to Seattle’s affordability challenges, consumers will have an option to rent from the Sonata Apartments, with a portion of the lease payment to be credited towards the future purchase price of a condominium at Encore at Columbia Station.

As a two-part transaction, the first 12 qualified homebuyers that reserve and later purchase at Encore at Columbia Station will be granted the opportunity to rent at Sonata Apartments with up to 15 percent of the total lease payments being credited back to the homebuyer at closing.

“These reservation-holders can watch their condominium being built across the street while renting at Sonata,” McDonald says.

Encore at Columbia Station is designed as a four-story community, which includes an efficiently scaled mix of studio, urban one-, one- and two-bedroom flats ranging from 344–966 square feet. Prices will range from below $300,000 to more than $700,000.

Each residence features voluminous ceiling heights, expansive window walls, engineered hardwood flooring and a European-inspired kitchen with quartz countertops and Bertazzoni stainless steel appliances with induction cooking.

Amenities will include concierge services, a co-working lounge, fitness center, great room with exhibition kitchen and a patio. An expansive rooftop terrace will feature an outdoor barbecue area, an in-building dog run, wrap-around terraces with fireside seating areas and an outdoor theater. The rooftop terrace and many of the homes offer spectacular views of Mount Rainier.

Encore at Columbia Station is located within steps of the Columbia City Station, part of the LINK light-rail network, and homeowners will benefit from the $55 billion Sound Transit 3 expansion. The light-rail system is operational at Columbia City today. Commuters can reach downtown Seattle or Sea-Tac Airport in 15 minutes.