As work landscapes continue to evolve and emerge following the pandemic, residents of rural areas are seeing the benefits of pursuing a college degree where they live—so they can also pursue a career where they live.

Researchers are trying to understand how this trend has evolved, especially considering the life-altering events of recent years that highlighted the necessity of having critical services available to folks in communities across the state – especially rural communities, considered by many to be the financial heart of our economy.

Western Governors University’s Northwest Regional team, along with WGU Labs, recently released research discovered from Lightcast’s job-listing data (2017 to 2022) to understand how the employment landscape in rural regions of the Pacific Northwest and Mountain West states (Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Utah and Colorado) shifted throughout the pandemic — and continues to adapt as these states emerge from the pandemic.

In WGU’s report “Shifting Winds: Examining Employment Trends in Rural Northwest Regions,” research shows that rural health care job listings still dominate — and rural STEM-sector job postings have risen dramatically, with a 183% increase in rural areas. There’s also been a climb in the demand for bachelor’s degrees as a requirement, compared to high school diplomas. This means that rural job seekers will likely need to gain more certificates or degrees— as well as more relevant skills — to fill relevant roles wherever they call home.

Health care worker Tami Clark, a Wenatchee-based nursing manager for Confluence Health, acknowledges the benefits and challenges of working in a small town. Despite such obstacles as staff shortages faced in these less-populated places, Clark can’t see herself living elsewhere.

“One of the best things about Wenatchee is that it is centrally located in the state,” she says. “You can take a drive to go skiing or snowshoeing in Winthrop for the day or drive to Seattle for a day of shopping.” (Wenatchee’s medical community serves the rural region of north central Washington and is lauded for mixing city amenities with a small-town scene.)

Clark is a two-time graduate of WGU Washington, where she earned her bachelor’s and master’s in organizational leadership. Every day she witnesses how many positions still require filling in her Washington backyard. “We still need nurses, techs, certified nursing assistants and respiratory therapists. We also need behavioral health providers,” says Clark. “The pandemic put a lot of stress on all areas of health care. We tried to support the staff as much as we could. We worked alongside them, listened to concerns and encouraged family time.”

To encourage residents in rural areas who want to pursue a bachelor’s degree to meet existing — and emerging — job demands in their hometowns, WGU established the Learn Where You Live Scholarship. This opportunity applies to new students or returning graduates in rural communities who desire to further their education at WGU; scholarship recipients can receive up to $750 per six-month term (renewable for up to four terms).

Clark, who has spent most of her life in Wenatchee, says the advantages of living in a rural community far outweigh the disadvantages. She does, however, point out the challenge of resource availability. Her advice for anyone considering a move to a small town to help fill health care needs? Start by exploring the community and asking residents about the area (learning their likes and dislikes). Talk to staff at the facility where you’ll work, as well.

For those who are already living in a rural area and wondering how to build a career, remote learning offers opportunities by filling both workforce and educational requirements and allowing students to learn where they already live and then stay to help their hometowns thrive.

Tonya Drake, Ph.D., regional vice president of WGU and who grew up in Longview, Washington, says, “Everything we do at Western Governors University is aimed at increasing accessibility and opportunity for each student, regardless of their location, background, motivations, or life situation.”

Clark greatly appreciates how residing and working in a compact location encourages a sense of chosen family who all want to look after one another.

“The benefit of working in a small town is that you run into the patients who you take care of, and they remember you,” she says. “If you are here long enough, you start to take care of the children as adults. The people you work with are like a second family.”

“The rural community is the backbone of our economy,” adds Drake. “It is one that we hope is realizing the benefits of a shifting workforce landscape that our research indicates, and we look forward to helping people gain the degrees needed to obtain in-demand jobs, so they can stay in their hometowns.”

WGU is a fully accredited, nonprofit, online university with relatively low, flat-rate tuition. Its competency-based programs allow students to accelerate their degree programs so they can graduate faster with less costs.