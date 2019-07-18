Two of the five homes remaining at Woodhaven are available for quick delivery.

SAMMAMISH — Only five homes remain in the boutique community of Woodhaven, a collection of two-story and daylight-basement homes by Toll Brothers.

The community showcases classic Craftsman architecture, picturesque street scenes and three neighborhood parks. It is located within the Lake Washington School District and is served by Rachel Carson Elementary School, Inglewood Middle School and Eastlake High School.

Woodhaven Open 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturdays–Sundays and 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays at 24524 N.E. 16th St., Sammamish Prices: From $1,199,995 Information: 425-458-6600 or tollbrothers.com

Two of the remaining designs, the Tekoa and the Broadmoor, are available for quick delivery. The Tekoa will be completed this October, and the Broadmoor, a furnished model, is available for immediate move-in.

The Tekoa features five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a three-car garage. The home has a main-floor bedroom suite, formal living and dining rooms, and an open great room that flows into a gourmet kitchen and breakfast nook.

“It’s very unique to have a design that incorporates both formal spaces and a great room,” says Rita Pettit, community sales manager. “Some homeowners really enjoy a separate living space for their family, but they want that open floor plan for day-to-day living. This plan strikes the perfect balance.”

The Tekoa’s kitchen has a large center island with breakfast bar, ample cabinet and counter space, and a sizable walk-in pantry. Design touches include quartz countertops, a subway tile backsplash and contemporary white cabinetry. Notable highlights include extended hardwood throughout the main floor, including the guest room; 9-foot ceilings downstairs and upstairs; and 8-foot interior doors throughout.

Upstairs, the home has an open loft, ideal for an additional living space. The master bedroom has a grand double-door entry, tray ceiling, separate lounge area and dual walk-in closets. The master bath includes a double vanity, large soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower with tile floor, and private water closet.

Secondary bedrooms each feature spacious closets, and share a full hall bath with vanity.

The second design available for quick delivery is the furnished Broadmoor model home. Two façades — the Shingle with stone and Craftsman — are available, both of which include a balcony on the second floor. “Homeowners love it because they can sit and enjoy a nice sunny day or cool evening,” says Pettit.

For entertaining, the Broadmoor’s gourmet kitchen delivers the ideal design. Its curved center island connects the open dining and living areas. The Broadmoor model home has upgraded quartz countertops, white cabinetry and a walk-in pantry.

“I encourage homeowners to consider purchasing in the community now, during the Toll Brothers National Sales Event,” says Pettit. “Until July 28, homebuyers can enjoy incentives of up to $25,000 to apply to appliances, closing costs, window coverings, fencing and more.”

Presale homes are also available at Woodhaven. These offer the opportunity to personalize paint colors, cabinetry, flooring, lighting and more. Homebuyers can work with a professional designer at the Kirkland Design studio to choose the options that fit their unique style.