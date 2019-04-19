Reducing your carbon footprint is a great personal way to help celebrate Earth Day.

On April 22, 1970, people in hundreds of thousands of schools and communities participated in the first Earth Day celebration. There were peaceful demonstrations across the country, effectively planting the seeds for a day that is now celebrated in nearly 200 countries. The theme for Earth Day 2019 is “Protect Our Species.”

The theme celebrates the intricate web of life while calling to attention the issues of extinction. There are ways to hopefully slow the rate of extinction – one of which is reducing the level of carbon in the atmosphere.

Nearly everything you do contributes to greenhouse gas emissions; from travel by car, plane, or train to the energy that powers items in your home, to the food that you eat. It’s called your carbon footprint and everyone (even businesses) has one. Reducing your carbon footprint is a great personal way to help celebrate Earth Day – but where to begin? Here are a few things each of us can try to do to help shrink our foot size.

Travel

We’ve all got places to go– from work commutes and errands to larger vacations – but there are ways we can be smarter about it. Travel by foot or bike for short trips around your neighborhood. Carpool or ride public transportation to spread out CO2 emissions through many riders instead of just yourself. If those options aren’t available to you, consider changing the way you drive. Try to avoid high traffic times so you aren’t sitting and idling. Make sure your tires are properly inflated and keep on top of maintenance to ensure your fuel economy is at its peak for your vehicle. When it comes to air travel, some of the same principles apply; avoid private jets (think of it as carpooling in the sky) or consider using teleconferencing tools instead of traveling for work.

Food

When it comes to greenhouse gas and food, much of the problem lies in the transportation of food. Additionally, certain fertilizers can emit gasses. Try to support your local farmers market where produce only has a short way to travel to make it to your plate. Additionally, seek out organic items not grown with pesticides and fertilizers.

If you’ve got space, take a page out of Justin Lee’s book. When Lee, now an executive chef, started working at Snoqualmie Casino in 2018, he noticed a large patch of bare land on the property.

“I realized we were way underutilizing the space,” he says.

He formulated a plan, brought it to management, and now he’s got nearly 700 square feet of growing space. He’s planting tomatoes, peppers, edible flowers, lettuces, cabbage, garlic, carrots, Meyer lemons, kumquats and more.

“And we’ll have an herb garden with thyme, rosemary, basil and chives in boxes along our outdoor patio. We’re growing quite a bit,” he says.

Going beyond growing, Lee says he’s also working with Cedar Grove for compost – effectively closing a loop.

“We compost, they make the fertilizer, we buy it back from them, we grow the produce which goes into the restaurant, and then everything goes back. It’s a never-ending cycle.”

On a home front, Lee recommends saving coffee grounds and eggshells and adding it to your soil or asking restaurants for food scraps to start your own compost barrel.

You can also start a small garden in containers on your porch, or in the green spaces of your yard – from small patches around the house to the space by your curb.

Lastly, Lee has committed to buying only Washington-grown beef, another big step in lowering the casino’s carbon footprint. Snoqualmie’s signature restaurant, Vista Prime Steaks & Seafood, will serve local beef as well as local produce. Raising cows takes a ton of resources, not only limited to transport. However, cutting out transport by buying local is a small step in the right direction.

Home energy

Lastly, consider the energy used in your home. It can be as simple as replacing light bulbs in your house to be LED ones and turning off those lights in rooms no one is in. Properly insulate and seal your house to make sure no energy is escaping and work to set your thermostat accurately, so your heating or air conditioning isn’t working overtime. If it’s time to upgrade appliances, make sure you go with energy-efficient ones.

