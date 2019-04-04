On April 25, SPIRE will host an Inspired Living event to showcase the features of its new condominiums.

SEATTLE — Seattle is finally catching up to the idealized and urbane version of itself that was portrayed in a certain beloved sitcom about a radio psychiatrist.

In the former logger town — now a flourishing global city — sipping sherry in a luxury penthouse while enjoying an unobstructed view of the iconic Space Needle like Dr. Frasier Crane has become an attainable lifestyle. The most contemporary example of such an aesthetic is SPIRE, a towering 41-story, sculptural-glass landmark designed for inspired cosmopolitan living.

SPIRE Under construction at 600 Wall St., Seattle Prices: From less than $1 million to more than $4.6 million Information: 206-494-0094 or SPIREseattle.com

SPIRE is under construction at the intersection of downtown’s most preferred urban neighborhoods, with estimated first occupancy in the winter of 2020.

SPIRE is a showcase of state-of-the-art engineering revealed in expertly crafted homes with artisan finishes, and Laconia Development and Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty (RSIR) have just announced newly released penthouses for presale and personalization.

Laconia, a developer with a reputation for placing its passion above production, has held the building site for SPIRE for over a decade anticipating the onward progress of other various development projects. Now, according to Laconia CEO Paul Menzies, SPIRE can aptly represent a pinnacle of Seattle’s inspired growth.

“Seattle is most certainly a world-class city on the rise,” he says. “SPIRE’s design, quality and lifestyle befits its front-and-center position in the skyline, offering expansive views that are both iconic and enduring.”

Unlike most rectangular structures making their debut, SPIRE stands out as a prism of glass, with many of its condominiums benefiting from a unique curvature of living spaces and views. The newly announced penthouses boast 10-foot ceiling heights, enhanced specifications and will include opportunities to personalize a home, including a choice of two designer palettes, integrated audio-visual packages, and fireplace feature walls in the living rooms (in most homes).

Those acting quickly even have an opportunity to combine multiple penthouses and optimize their one-of-a-kind home, Menzies says.

Penthouses will include a chef’s kitchen with all-wood cabinets, natural stone kitchen countertops with both waterfall islands and backsplash, and premium SubZero and Wolf appliances with gas cooking and wine fridge (in most homes). Living areas will feature wide-plank hardwood flooring; a gas fireplace (in most homes); and Control4 smart-home automation with motorized window shades and one-touch integration options for lighting, audio/visual and climate controls.

Spa-like master bathrooms showcase a 6-foot undermount bathtubs with natural stone deck, in-wall tank water closet and a floating vanity with Hans Grohe fixtures.

On April 25, SPIRE will host an Inspired Living event to showcase these premier condominiums to guests who register at InspiredLivingSeattle.com. SPIRE will align with other leaders in luxury, including local fine-dining chefs, exotic car makers, wine producers, interior furnishing and art galleries, design and lifestyle publishers and more.

Those motivated to secure unit combinations or personalize the penthouses are encouraged to make private appointments with the SPIRE sales team prior to the debut.

Currently, the penthouses offered on levels 38 and 39 range from one-bedroom, one-bathroom plans of 667 square feet to three-bedroom, three-bathroom plans of 1,825 square feet, although popular plans include assembling homes up to four-bedroom, 3.5-bath options of 2,635 square feet.

Introductory pricing ranges from below $1 million to more than $4.6 million. It’s also noteworthy that these homes include parking with a second-car option.

Positioned at the top of the 440-foot tower, these penthouses offer sweeping views of South Lake Union, the Space Needle, sunsets across Elliott Bay, and panoramas of the city.