Four new luxury homes are slated for occupancy by the end of the year at Aster Point, a quiet community of distinctive dwellings in Edgewood.

Pacific Lifestyle Homes is building 23 of the 37 homes at Aster Point, which is conveniently located just minutes from I-5 and downtown Tacoma. Home prices in the community range from the mid-$600,000s to the mid-$700,000s.

The homes’ design style and attention to detail work in concert to elevate the peaceful enclave into a place of luxury, comfort, security, convenience and community, says Ashley Laumb, sales associate with Pacific Lifestyle Homes.

“One of the best things about Aster Point is that it has a quaint, small-neighborhood feel to it,” she says. “It doesn’t feel like a massive neighborhood where all the homes are the same.”

The homesites at Aster Point range in size from 6,600–9,300 square feet and include popular rambler and master-on-the-main floor plans. Laumb says the one-story rambler layout offers simple, convenient living for buyers who may have been accustomed to stairs, and the three-car garages have an added appeal as well.

“We’re seeing three-car families who love the idea of room for all their vehicles,” she says. “Of course, families can also park two vehicles indoors and use the third spot as a large dedicated space to pursue their hobbies and interests, whether it’s physical fitness, fishing or motor sports.”

Home interiors at Aster Point boast a Craftsman feel, with open-concept designs, gourmet kitchens, wood-wrapped windows and quality millwork.

The distinctive style and attention to detail continue outside, with contemporary color palettes, stone exteriors and thoughtfully designed landscaping.

Home buyers at Aster Point can choose from eight floor plans, ranging from the Snohomish, which offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a three-car garage in 1,700 square feet, to the Willow, which features up to five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a three-car garage in 2,893 square feet.

The Willow is also available in a 3,191-square-foot multi-generational option, with an in-law suite and extra kitchen and living space.

All Pacific Lifestyle Homes at Aster Point have smart-home technology, including Amazon Alexa-enabled capability that allows owners to control home functionality such as lights and locks, whether they’re home or away. Extensive security features also include motion sensors and two-way video doorbells.

Pacific Lifestyle Homes focuses on creating livable, smart homes that make the most of their local flavor while also offering a sense of quiet privacy, Laumb says. Aster Point’s single central cul-de-sac avenue, for instance, eliminates pass-through traffic and creates an added layer of safety, security and privacy.

While the community provides a sense of seclusion from the outside world, it is still conveniently located just 10 minutes from I-5 and the Highway 18 interchange.

A rich sense of community thrives in Aster Point, which is just minutes away from a wealth of grocery stores, parks, coffee shops, entertainment and more. Nearby parks include Colburn Park, Edgemont Park and Lake Tapps Park, with everything from sports to boating.

As a way of supporting the community, Pacific Lifestyle Homes has decided to donate all profits from the sale of one home to a selected local charity. The Giving House, slated for November completion, features single-level open concept living with 12-foot ceilings, a large great room, gourmet kitchen with double ovens and gas stove, a three-car garage and front yard landscaping-irrigation included. The Giving House has three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a covered patio.

Aster Point is served by the Puyallup School District’s Northwood Elementary School, Edgemont Junior High School and Puyallup High School.

Aster Point: Private in-person and virtual tours available by appointment. Model home at 2100 94th Ave. Ct. E. , Edgewood. Prices from the mid-$600,000s. Information: 253-248-0178 or pacificlifestylehomes.com.