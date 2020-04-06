As we all do our part to help “flatten the curve” of the novel coronavirus pandemic by staying home, we lose touch with many of the regular routines that help keep us connected. Work, school, church, recreation, have all been interrupted. This interruption also includes volunteer work, and might even have stalled plans to make a donation to a nonprofit, right when that help is needed most. But it’s still possible to be a community champion. Take the quiz to find out more.

501 Commons supports GiveBIG Washington, a fundraising event April 22-May 6. Individuals and organizations invest in our communities by supporting nonprofits providing food, shelter, health and social services; fighting for a more just world; expanding our horizons through art and learning; and more.