RENTON — The Cedarcroft community has released a quick-delivery luxury home that will be available for move-in in May. Featuring the 3,238-square-foot Ballard design, the Craftsman home is on a corner lot with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a two-car garage.

“The Ballard’s exterior design is a favorite in the neighborhood,” says Kristi Brewer, the community sales manager. “It has extensive stonework with a smoky blue base with white trim and a beautiful covered entry. It’s gorgeous.”

Cedarcroft Open 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturdays–Sundays and 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Wednesdays–Fridays at 16023 S.E. 144th St., Renton Prices: From $859,995 Information: 425-616-3338 or TollBrothers.com

Inside, the foyer connects to a first-floor bedroom or office with three-quarter bath, as well as a wide-open great room, where a picturesque fireplace makes for cozy social gatherings with views to the rear yard.

“One of the amazing bonuses of this home is the $40,000 worth of designer-picked finishes included in the price,” says Brewer. “Some of these include the beautiful rustic farmhouse lighting and warm hardwood flooring throughout the kitchen, dining and living room.”

The home also has roughed-in air conditioning and a gas line hookup to the patio for a barbecue or fire pit.

The chef’s kitchen is another notable feature that opens to an enormous dining room. Design features include a curved center island, quartz countertops, double-stacked white shaker cabinetry and a glossy white herringbone backsplash.

On the Ballard’s second floor, the master-bedroom suite boasts a walk-in closet and a luxurious spa-like bathroom with dual vanities, quartz countertops and a 6-foot soaking tub. There is a separate frameless glass shower with a slab stone bench, floor-to-ceiling tiling and a mud-set shower pan.

Also upstairs, a bonus loft is connected to a covered balcony.

“The loft is large enough that you could create two separate spaces,” says Brewer. “You could have a pool table with a media room or a play area, for example.”

Two secondary bedrooms are also on the second floor, as well as a convenient laundry with upgraded cabinetry.

In addition to quick-delivery homes, Cedarcroft has several presale designs that offer the opportunity for personalization. Homebuyers can choose finishes, hardware, painting, lighting and other design touches to make their home one-of-a-kind. Design guidance is afforded through two complimentary sessions with a professional designer at the Kirkland Design Studio.

Cedarcroft’s home designs range in size from 2,989 to 3,875 square feet and include up to five bedrooms and four baths, and two- or three-car garage. Visitors can walk through the Ballard and the professionally decorated model home.

Cedarcroft’s location puts homeowners within minutes of I-405 for access to major employment centers. The shopping and dining of downtown Bellevue and Seattle can be reached in less than 30 minutes.

Children can attend Briarwood Elementary, Maywood Middle School and Liberty High School in the acclaimed Issaquah School District.