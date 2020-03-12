GIG HARBOR — Bayview at Gig Harbor has released a new quick-delivery home, the Tacoma, that will be available for move-in as early as April.

The home is one of only a dozen remaining for purchase in the gated community, which offers westerly views of Henderson Bay and the Olympic Mountains.

“We’re really excited to show homebuyers our remaining homes because they’ve been significantly upgraded with designer finishes,” says Kellen McCaffrey, the project manager at Bayview at Gig Harbor. “Now the stunning features that homeowners dream about come standard in our final homes.”

Upgraded design features include 8-foot doors throughout the main floor, under-cabinet lighting in the kitchen, modern iron staircase railings, and master bathrooms with free-standing soaking tubs and frameless glass shower enclosures.

“These touches were handpicked by a designer to give our homes an even grander feeling of luxury,” says McCaffrey.

Homebuyers are invited to visit Bayview at Gig Harbor to experience these new features and walk through the Tacoma and other quick-delivery homes currently under construction. There is also a model home that is open to tour.

The Tacoma home spans 3,167 square feet with four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. Highlights include an open gourmet kitchen with center island and breakfast nook, a light-filled family room and a three-car garage. There is a private bedroom on the main floor, ideal for overnight guests or for use as a ground-floor office.

The upstairs includes a master bedroom, secondary bedrooms and an oversize bonus room for movie or game nights.

Presale homes are also available for purchase at Bayview at Gig Harbor. These homes enable buyers to pick their finishes with help from a designer at the Kirkland Design Studio. Professional designers provide complimentary advice on everything from cabinet colors to lighting, flooring, hardware and more.

All homebuyers who purchase a Toll Brothers home in the Puget Sound area during the builder’s Kitchen and Bath Sales Event, which runs through March 22, will receive an additional $10,000 to use on Design Studio upgrades.

“It’s a fabulous opportunity to personalize and add in those special touches that make your home truly unique,” says McCaffrey.

To learn more, visit TollBrothers.com/ST_Kitchen.

Bayview at Gig Harbor is located less than 2 miles from WA-16, granting swift access to Tacoma and the Olympic Peninsula. Commuters can access Seattle from Bremerton via the Kitsap Fast Ferry, which is less than 30 minutes away.

Nearby amenities include the Harbor Hill retail center, less than five minutes away; downtown Gig Harbor, 10 minutes away; and The Canterwood Golf & Country Club. Toll Brothers provides every Bayview homeowner with a complimentary one-year athletic membership to the club.

Schools are another draw to the region, says McCaffrey. Children from Bayview at Gig Harbor are in the Peninsula School District and can attend Purdy Elementary, Harbor Ridge Middle School and Peninsula High School.

Bayview at Gig Harbor: Open noon–6 p.m. Thursdays–Mondays at 13312 54th Ave. N.W., Gig Harbor. Prices from $657,996. Information at 253-509-7848 or TollBrothers.com/Bayview