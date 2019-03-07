The luxury townhomes at McGraw Square include some with rooftop decks with views of Elliott Bay and the Olympic Mountains.

SEATTLE — McGraw Square, located in the Queen Anne neighborhood, will show homebuyers a new view of Seattle at its model home grand opening on March 16 from noon to 5 p.m.

Guests will have the opportunity to tour the fully decorated model with the builder’s Emerson Elite floor plan. The community’s variety of luxury townhomes include some with rooftop decks with views of Elliott Bay and the Olympic Mountains.

McGraw Square Open 10 a.m.–5 p.m. daily at 901 W. McGraw St., Seattle Prices: From $1,079,995 Information: 206-363-5000 or tollbrothers.com

In addition, a chef from Bite Box in Queen Anne will be on hand to prepare samples of homemade chicken sausage meatballs with chimichurri and potato leek soup. Dessert and coffee from local eateries will also be available.

“This is a very exciting opportunity to be in a new home in Seattle in one of the oldest and most popular neighborhoods,” says Stephanie Schuessler, the community sales manager at McGraw Square, built by Toll Brothers. “Homebuyers will appreciate our mix of exterior styles — from contemporary to Craftsman to classic row — and our incredible open, light-filled interiors. I encourage homebuyers to walk through our model home and view homes to see the possibilities.”

The Emerson Elite model is a 1,724-square-foot townhome with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, including a main-floor powder room. Its interior showcases the design vision of GGLO Design.

“Part of the fun of designing this home was bringing in some historical nods that reflect the character of the neighborhood, but with modern shapes and finishes,” says Robin Quinn, designer at GGLO.

The main floor invites with an open floor plan that is ideal for entertaining, unifying the dining room, kitchen and great room. A limestone fireplace, French gray hardwood flooring and antique brass detailing give the space a warm, timeless look that also feels clean and contemporary.

The gourmet kitchen has an enormous center island, white quartz countertops, modern glass opaque tile backsplashes and a generous pantry area.

“We have some beautiful design touches in the kitchen, including an oversized metal ceiling fixture that is reminiscent of an old pot rack, but with a modern spin,” says Quinn. “This is one of many ‘wow!’ moments throughout the home that will really inspire homebuyers.”

The Emerson’s top floor offers a calming respite away from the activity below. The master-bedroom suite features a modern, channel-tufted headboard, built-in night stands accented by hanging drop pendant lighting, a customized walk-in closet and built-in window seats for taking in views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains. There is a deluxe master bath with dual sink vanity, shower, linen storage and private water closet.

“Everything in this room has a luxury, Four Seasons look that feels unique, serene and custom,” says Quinn.

All Toll Brothers homes offer opportunities for personalization. Homebuyers receive two complimentary meetings with a professional designer at the Kirkland Design Studio to choose finishes, paint colors, flooring, lighting, hardware and more.

“Typically, when someone buys a townhome, the most they can do is choose between one or two color schemes, so this is a unique benefit of Toll Brothers,” says Schuessler.

McGraw Square is just minutes from downtown Seattle’s world-class dining, cultural events and employment centers, and is walkable to the quaint coffee shops and amenities of Queen Anne.

Visitors who stop by the community will be able to take part in Toll Brothers’ Dream Kitchen event, offering savings on kitchens in all Toll Brothers communities.