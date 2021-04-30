The warm weather is almost upon us, and that means grilling season! If you’re like the majority of backyard grillers, there’s a good chance you’re using propane. When used properly, propane is a safe and reliable fuel. And it’s a low-carbon alternative fuel that produces significantly fewer greenhouse gas emissions than most other energy sources.

But it’s still important to follow proper precautions when handling propane to reduce the risk to your home and your family. Follow these tips to help make your next backyard adventure safe and hassle-free.

Consider opting for safe, contact-free delivery

”If it’s not already time to exchange your propane grill tank, it probably will be soon,” says Lynsey Hiro from Cynch. They deliver propane grill tanks right to your door. Online ordering and contact-free service it makes it easier and safer to get a new tank delivered directly to you.

Store it safely

Once your propane grill tank is at your house, you should be sure to store it safely between uses. It’s important to follow these precautions — even if your tank isn’t full — to ensure safe and proper use.

Your propane grill tank should never be stored, used or transported in temperatures above 120 F. Remember to store spare tanks a safe distance from the grill, too.

Avoid storing your tank in direct sunlight.

Store and transport your propane grill tank in an upright (vertical) position — never on its side or upside down.

Always ensure that the gas valve is in the OFF position when storing your tank.

Store your propane grill tank outdoors. Never store your tank inside your home or vehicle.

Keep your tank above minus 40 F in the colder months.

Use it and move it correctly

Ready to fire up the grill? Here’s how to do so safely.

Follow the grill manufacturer’s instructions and keep written materials handy.

If the igniter no longer works, replace it in accordance with the grill manufacturer’s instructions.

Keep the top of the grill open until you are sure it is lit, even if you have an electronic ignition.

Cover disconnected hose-end fittings with plastic base or protective caps to keep your grill clean when it is not in use.

Keep children from tampering with the tank or grill.

Consult a qualified service technician if you are having grill or propane grill tank problems.

If you smell gas, and if it is safe to do so, turn off the tank valve, turning it to the right (clockwise). If you are unable to turn off the valve, immediately leave the area and dial 911 or call your local fire department. Before you use the grill again, have a qualified service technician inspect your grill and tank.

Using propane safely mostly boils down to using good common sense. So go ahead, fire up that grill, and get cooking.

