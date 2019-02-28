The Avenue Bellevue Presentation Center features a two-bedroom model unit that allows visitors to view the homes' open layouts.

BELLEVUE — A private sales center for Avenue Bellevue — a pair of high-rise towers sure to become a premier downtown destination — has opened for business by appointment only on the 22nd floor of Lincoln Square South, 10400 Fourth St. N.E.

The Avenue Bellevue Presentation Center features a two-bedroom model unit that is bespoke in its luxurious open layout, boasting flawless finishes such as custom-made Italian Ernestomeda cabinetry; stainless-steel Gaggenau kitchen appliances; Gessi bathroom fixtures and showers that evoke a spa experience; walk-in closets; and top-of-the-line, Italian-made lighting technology and shelving.

Avenue Bellevue Construction begins this summer at Bellevue Way and N.E. 8th Street, Bellevue Prices: From $1.05 million Information: liveatavenue.com

Fortress Development, the builder behind the project, has also announced price points for the units in the first tower: One-bedroom homes start at $1.05 million, two-bedroom homes start at $2.1 million and three-bedroom homes start at $4.2 million.

Avenue Bellevue, designed in partnership with Seattle-based Weber Thompson, Collins Woerman and Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), is a residential-retail project that will offer luxury homes across its two towers, along with 85,000 square feet of high-end retail, dining and the first InterContinental Hotel in the Pacific Northwest.

Now joining Fortress CEO Andy Lakha’s “dream team” are Rolls-Royce, which will be the house car providing local rides to residents and hotel guests; PCL Construction, which was selected as the general contractor for the project; and Quintessentially Group, which was named the project’s lifestyle-management company.

The dual towers will begin rising this summer at the northwest intersection of Bellevue Way and N.E. 8th Street, opposite Bellevue Square, Lincoln Square and Bellevue Place.

The plaza portion of the project will feature high-end retail, food and nightlife, including Angler, the sea life-focused restaurant from Michelin 3-star chef Joshua Skenes. Known for his unique methodology, innovations in fire cooking and relentless pursuit of the very best products in existence, Skenes is the first and only American chef to garner 3 Michelin stars cooking entirely over open fire, earning the accolade at his first restaurant, Saison, in San Francisco.