Tumble Creek is more than just a retreat from the city — it’s a home in the mountains, a gathering place for the senses, an invitation to live free in the embrace of nature.

Set adjacent to the mountain resort community of Suncadia, this 2,600-acre haven blends the serenity of a mountain resort and the perks of a members-only lifestyle. Members of this neighborhood and its club can enjoy the best of both worlds, including unmatched accommodations; private golf, trails and parks; and extensive social programming. Plus, they can enjoy all the countless resort amenities at Suncadia.

The gated Tumble Creek community is one of the most sought-after addresses in the Cascades; a forever home for some, a weekend getaway for others. A near endless array of experiences is literally at your doorstep, such as fly-fishing, canoeing, rafting, mountain biking, hiking and picnicking. There’s no shortage of experiences to enjoy, both in the great outdoors, or the warm social gathering places. Suncadia’s many other offerings are just across the river, including golf courses, a swim and fitness center, a spa and more.

Opening in the spring of 2021, Tumble Creek’s clubhouse, The Great House, will be a warm and welcoming space that looks out over the greens of the golf course. Members and their guests will be able enjoy Champagne brunches, evening get-togethers, late-night ice-cream sessions, and even bowling a few frames.

Experience the big game on the big screens, sample signature cocktails and special wine selections, create a movie night memory with the little ones or a celebratory dinner under the stars.

The restaurant within The Great House will be a one-of-a-kind space that showcases the essence of the Northwest in both the food and seasonal beverages. The menu will also feature produce and poultry sourced from local farms. The ambience for breakfast and lunch will remain more casual, with golfer-friendly dining options. But the evenings are all about intimacy, with full dinner options and a weekly fresh sheet.

Inspired by the existing topography, the Tom Doak-designed private golf course in Tumble Creek is beautiful and elegant, yet subtle in nature. Tumble Creek Club members have exclusive access to this course; a membership also includes the Prospector and Rope Rider courses at Suncadia, for 54 holes of award-winning golf in total.

At Tumble Creek, nature is everywhere you look. At Sasse Mt. Outpost, a members-only “glamping” experience, residents can stay in canvas tents on real beds, tell campfire stories, and make s’mores. Staff is on hand to help with everything. It’s family camping with a luxury twist, and none of the muss or fuss.

A limited number of homesites are now available for purchase. Choose from sites located along Paintbrush Lake and the golf course.

A four-season, family-friendly community just 80 miles from Seattle, Tumble Creek provides residents a unique members-only lifestyle in the mountains, with vibrant social experiences, inviting nature trails, private golf, outdoor activities and more — it’s the perfect place to do everything, or nothing at all.

Tumble Creek at Suncadia: 770 Suncadia Trail, Cle Elum. Information at 1-509-649-6000 or TumbleCreek.com.