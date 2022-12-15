If you’re going to go for the gold when it comes to meat, you can’t go wrong with prime rib. This juicy, tender cut is perfect for special occasions, satisfying comfort food cravings or those times when you want to spoil yourself.

Prime rib is a traditional cut of beef that first surfaced around the time of the Industrial Revolution. It’s a favorite across the globe and its staying power shows just how much of an appeal it has.

“The first time I was introduced to prime rib I was a young line cook working in a steak house,” says Bobby Vollmer, now chef de cuisine for the Falls Buffet at Snoqualmie Casino.

Prime rib is a nightly staple at Falls Buffet, a sign of its enduring attraction to diners. Because of its broad appeal, you can find prime rib on a lot of menus in the area, but for those who want to try their hand at making the same rich, flavorful roast at home, Vollmer has a few tips.

To select the right cut, it’s important to talk to your butcher. If they ask whether you want prime or choice grade, Vollmer recommends going with prime — it costs a bit more, but you’ll be happy you splurged once you take your first bite.

“The chef gave me some key secrets to making a delicious prime rib. The grade is very important; if you can afford to spend a little extra, get prime grade. Anything lower, such as choice, will work but the flavor will not be as good because the fat marbling throughout the meat is greater in the higher-grade meats.”

Marbling, the white flecks of fat in the meat, affects how juicy and flavorful the cut will be. As the roast cooks, the fat melts away and adds to the meat’s moist and tender composition.

When buying prime rib, a general rule of thumb is to get ¾ a pound per person — three pounds will accommodate four people. That may sound like a lot, but the meat will shrink a bit during cooking. To prep your prime rib, Vollmer suggests using a rub.

“Once you have your prime rib picked out you will want to do an overnight rub. The salt in the rub will help bring out the flavor of the beef and dissolve some of the proteins to make the rib loin tender,” he says.

How to make a tender, juicy prime rib

Overnight rub

2 tablespoons paprika

2 tablespoons whole black peppercorns, crushed

2 tablespoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons garlic powder

1table spoon onion powder

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 tablespoon dill seed

1 tablespoon red pepper flakes, crushed

Coat the roast with the rub and let set in a pan in the refrigerator overnight. Pull the roast from the refrigerator and leave on the counter until it reaches room temperature; this helps to ensure it cooks evenly. This can take one to three hours, depending on the size of the roast.

Heat oven as hot as it will go – 450-550.

Place the prime rib on a baking rack or a sheet pan, bone side down if there are bones, then place in the center of the oven for 15-20 minutes. Cooking at this high temperature is calling flashing, and it creates a nice crisp crust and locks in flavor.

Once the outside is browned, open the oven for 10 – 15 minutes to cool it down (there may be some smoke, so be prepared to deal with smoke detectors!). Then close the over and reduce the temperature to 275 and set a timer for 90 minutes. Cooking at a very low temperature allows the enzymes in the meat to act as a natural tenderizer, breaking down any tough tissue.

After 90 minutes, check the internal temperature with a meat thermometer. (See doneness temperature chart below.) The internal temperature will increase at about 1° F per minute, so if the first check after the initial 90 minutes is at 115 (rare) but you want it to get to 135 (medium), then leave it in for another 20 minutes and check again.

Prime rib is typically cooked rare, but some prefer a roast that’s cooked a bit longer. It’s important to keep in mind that once the roast is removed from the oven, it will continue to cook on the inside, up to 10 degrees more — this is called carry-over cooking. Here’s a general rule of thumb for cooking temperatures:

Rare: 115 degrees.

Medium rare: 125 degrees.

Medium: 135 degrees.

Medium well: 145 degrees.

Well done: 160 degrees.

Remove the roast from the oven, let it sit and rest for at least 20 minutes before carving. This allows for carry-over cooking to complete and for the meat’s juices to redistribute within the roast.

Don’t cut the roast as soon as it’s removed from the oven, as its natural juices will run out.

Slice the roast with a sharp knife, preferably a slicing or carving knife. Cut each slice about ½ inch thick and serve with horseradish cream sauce.

Horseradish Cream Sauce

¾ cup sour cream

2 tablespoons prepared horseradish (drained)

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Dash white pepper (ground)

1 tablespoon chives (minced)

1 teaspoon lemon juice (fresh squeezed)

2 drops Worcestershire sauce

Combine all ingredients and mix.

