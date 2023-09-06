Many of us remember going to the doctor yearly as kids for our vaccinations and eye exams. Those annual visits remain important as we age. Choosing and working with a primary care provider can allow you to access care from experts, help meet personal goals and prevent the cost and time of chronic illness and disease in older age.

These annual visits can help prevent disease or treat disease at earlier stages. For example, catching breast, cervical and colon cancer early can dramatically improve outcomes. Preventing or decreasing the flu’s effect through vaccination can keep you out of the emergency department.

Here’s a quick how-to with Teresa McGrath, a primary care nurse practitioner who sees patients at the One Medical office in Pike Place and is One Medical’s Market medical director for Washington state.

20s/30s

After entering the workforce or continuing education, life gets busy. “It can be helpful to have your primary care clinician’s additional expertise to support your mind and body,” McGrath says. Today’s care affects your health for decades to come. For example, the time we spend in the sun — wearing sunscreen or not — could influence the risk of skin cancer later.

Many of us learn more about our family health history in our early adult years — perhaps mom’s diabetes or dad’s heart issues. “These facts can make a difference in health screenings,” McGrath says. You may need earlier screening for chronic illnesses like diabetes and cholesterol than those without a family health history. Changes in your lifestyle or health habits could also require additional testing.

Routine screenings for younger ages can include cervical cancer screening, ensuring you’re current on recommended vaccines, and discussing sexual and reproductive health. Your provider will check your blood pressure, listen to your heart and lungs, and take other vital measurements, such as your heart rate. This helps create a personalized baseline to assess any changes as you age.

Primary care providers can also help empower you by teaching you how to perform skin and breast screenings. You’ll learn more about what’s normal and when to get a second look from a professional.

All ages are increasingly screened for depression. “Depression has a significant impact on physical and mental health outcomes,” McGrath says. “Discussing ways to address depression symptoms with your primary care can help improve your overall health.”

Your annual appointment with your PCP can serve as a check-in on any supplements, interactions between supplements and other medications, and any side effects of medicines you currently take.

An annual visit offers the opportunity to address everyday challenges, too. “In our 20s and 30s, we are developing more self-awareness and understanding on how external activities like drinking, stress and sleep connect to how we feel physically and mentally,” McGrath says. “We providers can partner with people to set goals and improve how people feel now and for many years to come.”

For example, some people might skip breakfast, eat a bigger lunch, feel drowsy, lose focus and concentration between 2 and 4 p.m., or experience painful gas. Learning more about the timing around food and digestion can help alleviate that midday slump and any heartburn, gas, acid reflux and bloating.

40s/50s

In your 40s, earlier screenings continue regarding cholesterol, diabetes, STIs, depression and cervical cancer. But you’ll also start talking about additional recommended screenings such as breast, colon and prostate cancer.

The exact timing of these screenings and screening testing options depends on your personal and family medical history and recommendation guidelines. These guidelines have shifted over the past 10 years — and it can be difficult for the busy working person to keep up with changes.

Your physician may speak with you about some lifestyle factors contributing to developing chronic conditions over time. “Primary care can identify ways to improve well-being,” she adds. “We have a passion for preventive medicine and care, and get excited and energized thinking of ways to help improve your health.”

At the annual appointment, your provider acts as a partner to understand your health goals, whether quitting smoking or eating a little healthier. Then, assessing factors in daily life that might throw up barriers and planning for those situations and challenges. Follow-up appointments in person or virtually can help you fine-tune your approaches after 3-4 weeks of trying your initial tactics.

60s+

Depending on where you’re at in your life and health journey, screenings may expand during your annual exam, along with ways to optimize your health, safety, wellness and social support.

New screenings may include lung cancer screening and abdominal aortal aneurysm screening. Cognitive screenings start at 65 — and even sooner if any specific symptoms or concerns are related to cognitive function. Also, beginning at 65, women are routinely screened for bone density loss, looking for signs of osteoporosis or osteopenia.

Continued screenings include diabetes, high cholesterol, depression and cancer. Based on recommendations and personal health priorities, your PCP will help you decide the right age to stop these screenings.

Providers may ask questions about your confidence in accomplishing everyday activities like shopping, meal preparation and hygiene to determine if additional support may be helpful.

Choosing a provider for annual exams

A clinic with in-person and virtual care options can help you juggle appointments with busy work, home, and personal life. Even a chronic condition like elevated blood pressure can be managed virtually — with you and a clinician on the call as you take your blood pressure and discuss results.

Primary care clinicians providing annual exams include doctors, nurse practitioners and physician associates.

Find a primary care provider you can truly be honest and partner with. “Details about your day-to-day life are important for the clinician to consider when making recommendations and coming up with plans,” McGrath says.

Come prepared with your questions, and don’t be shy about asking why something is or is not recommended. “You should feel good about asking questions during your visit,” McGrath says.

