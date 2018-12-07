Two dozen homes have been identified for unit assemblage at SPIRE in order to satisfy buyer requests for larger plans.

SEATTLE — Developers have announced binding presales and reservations on approximately 20 percent of the homes at SPIRE, a 41-story condominium high-rise under construction in the Belltown neighborhood.

In addition, approximately two dozen homes have been identified for unit assemblage in order to satisfy buyer requests for larger plans, including two-, three- and four-bedroom residences ranging from 1,135 to 2,635 square feet. These units are higher in the tower, with the further opportunity to combine more expansive penthouse residences.

SPIRE Under construction at 600 Wall St., Seattle Prices: From less than $500,000 to more than $5 million Information: 206-494-0094 or SPIREseattle.com

Even before the official release of the larger floor plans, at least one new contract was mutually accepted for a combined AA/B floor plan on the 35th floor. The four-bedroom, 3.5-bath, 2,635-square-foot home sold for $4.35 million; a similar home a floor above was just recently for $4.5 million.

The SPIRE sales center and model home debuted to the public in October. Brokers say SPIRE is the first luxury, high-rise condominium tower to hit the market in several years, and the new offerings tap an increasing demand for next-generation urban lifestyles with enhanced specifications and unobstructed views.

“It is our distinct pleasure to welcome scores of new homeowners to the SPIRE community just a month into our sales effort,” says Paul Menzies, CEO of Laconia Development and representative of Seattle Realty One, LLC, the developer of SPIRE. “We are greatly encouraged by the overwhelmingly favorable reception from buyers both locally and internationally.”

Menzies says SPIRE responds to rising demand for downsizing empty-nesters and move-up buyers from nearby towers and luxury apartment buildings. He adds that the series of potential new unit assemblages resulted in a net reduction of the total unit count to 337 homes. With the site excavation nearly complete, SPIRE will soon rise at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Wall Street on target for occupancy by late 2020.

“It’s pretty common to modify our offering in a response to evolving market preferences,” he says. “We are fortunate to have this sort of flexibility at this early stage. However, I would invite prospective homebuyers to explore this opportunity for penthouse unit combinations while we can still accommodate their interest.”

The newly created floor plans now include larger homes located on floors 33 and above that offer unobstructed westward views of Elliott Bay and/or northwest toward the Space Needle and beyond, with vistas of the Olympic Mountains. These include:

Penthouse EE/FF: Three bedrooms plus den, three bathrooms, approximately 2,000 square feet, 10-foot ceilings. Priced from the mid-$3 millions.

Tower residences AA/B: Four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, approximately 2,600 square feet, 9.5-foot ceilings. Priced from the mid-$4 millions.

Tower residences AA: Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, approximately 1,800 square feet, 9.5-foot ceilings. Priced from the low $3 millions.

Tower residences H/J: Two bedrooms plus den, two bathrooms, approximately 1,100 square feet, 9.5-foot ceilings. Priced from the mid-$1 millions.

The three-bedroom or larger floor plan series will also include penthouse specifications that are being finalized by the design team.

Kitchens will boast Pedini cabinets with real wood lowers and glass uppers, a double-wall oven and gas cooktop by Wolf, a side-by-side refrigerator by Subzero and a wine cooler in select home plans. Countertops will be natural stone for the island (if applicable) with matching full-height backsplash.

All baths will include upgraded premium plumbing fixtures.

Window walls will include electric blinds with automated controls and blackouts in the bedrooms. An integrated smart-home system by Wipliance will include automated controls for lights, blinds and thermostat, with options for audio/visual coordination as a personal upgrade item.

All closets will incorporate a choice of several preset modular organizers in premium finishes.

The 24-month presale window is well-timed for prospective buyers to plan ahead, such as preparing a current home for future sale within a rising market. A presale purchase requires a 5 percent earnest-money deposit held in escrow, with the closing proceeds at closing.

In addition to the new unit combinations, SPIRE offers a diverse collection of condominium formats for presale, including one-bedrooms from the high $600,000s; one-bedroom-plus-dens from the low $900,000s; and two-bedrooms from the low $1 millions.