Many of our children spent key formative years in sudden isolation during the pandemic, compounding the pressures of social media and the other struggles of adolescence that have resulted in an uptick in depression, anxiety and other mental health issues among our youth for the past 20 years. It comes as no surprise that in 2021, at the height of the pandemic, nearly one-third of young people experienced poor emotional and mental health conditions.

Studies show that 50% of all lifetime cases of mental illness begin by age 14, making it more important than ever to provide resources to support well-being early on at home, in our schools and in our communities. The good news is that, given the proper support from parents and other supportive adults, young people are resilient. And there are organizations across the Pacific Northwest working to improve the conditions of mental and emotional wellness for our children, and support parents in how to best interact with their children around these issues.

“Kids are really hungry for information,” says Janet Lindow, Ph.D., executive director, Rural Behavioral Health Institute in Livingston, Montana, during a recent webinar facilitated by M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. “They want help and they’re more open to talking about emotions and mental health than we’ve ever seen in any generation before. So there’s a ray of hope, but we, as adults, need to help them find solutions so they can feel better and become functional adults themselves.”

Lindow suggests that parents educate themselves about what resources are available in their community before there’s a problem. “When you get into a crisis situation, you are so stressed,” she says. “Just having some idea of where to go for help is good because parents can’t do everything.”

Solutions to the post-pandemic rise in youth mental health issues

We’re continuing to see the impact of the pandemic and many experts fear the fallout is far from over, making solutions to the mental health crisis among our youth critical.

“We’re seeing kids relearning social cues and how to interact with their peers, and navigating online behaviors,” says webinar co-panelist Laura Sanchez, LPC, executive director, Ophelia’s Place in Oregon, a prevention-based organization dedicated to helping girls make healthy life choices through empowerment, education and support. “Social media already had a huge impact on the mental health of kids particularly around body image, unrealistic social comparisons and peer pressure. But then you add on racism, bi-space bias-based violence, the political landscape, the effects of climate change, mass shootings, and attacks on the rights of women and trans folks. Our youth are observing and holding so much. We’re also seeing more parents reaching out for support. Specifically, BIPOC parents and those who have kids in the LGBTQIA community. One way our organization has responded to these mental health needs is by developing partnerships with our local school districts’ student mental health services.”

Sanchez urges parents to take stock of what their child is actually doing on social media, having conversations about what they are seeing, and even reviewing social media together. Look at what pages they are following, the influencers that they are following, and asking them to think critically about what messages they are receiving. How do these messages make them feel about themselves? Setting up guidelines for social media and their cell phone is also important. And, she cautions, be sure to model balanced phone and social media usage.

The CDC reports that girls are experiencing mental health issues at nearly double the rate of boys, making gender-specific services particularly important. Ophelia’s Place offers virtual and in-person workshops, clubs, one-to-one chats and therapy for girl-identifying youth of all races, religions, national origins, immigration status, sexual orientations, beliefs, sizes, abilities and economic status.

Sanchez and Lindow agree that de-stigmatizing mental health should be the goal for all genders and across cultural context. Those kids who identify as part of the LGBTQI community but do not identify as male or female are at even greater risk for mental health issues and have a far higher chance of dying by suicide. According to Lindow, this is particularly true for children in rural communities who may have easy access to guns.

How parents and teachers can instill acceptance

Boosting youth mental health is a community affair, with acceptance of gender, socio-economic, race and other differences a cornerstone. Parents, teachers and other adults interacting with young people can teach them to be open-minded in the following ways:

“Encourage critical thinking skills,” Lindow advises. “Help youth to think through challenging issues so they learn how to think for themselves and use facts instead of beliefs to make decisions or conclusions.”

“Help children to start recognizing the areas in which they hold privilege and what that means for them and how they show up for others,” Sanchez says.

“When a child or teen has questions about sexual or gender identity, racial differences, mental health problems, etc., try to listen without judgment, and help them find accurate information if you don’t know the answer,” says Lindow, who points out the importance of educating youth about primary data sources and why thinking about where data comes from is important.

Teachers and parents can provide representation of varied people, experiences, abilities and cultures. “Age-appropriate nonfiction about leaders, activists, changemakers of color are popular in my home,” says Sanchez, who advises offering a wide array of books with protagonists of diverse backgrounds, abilities, cultures, talents, etc.

Despite all of the challenges, Sanchez has a positive outlook about turning around the high rates of poor mental in our youth. For one thing, she sees visible and collective prioritization of children’s mental health needs in her communities through intentional collaboration. “Children are so resilient and powerful — adults just need to unconditionally support them,” she says.

