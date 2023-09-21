People often chuckle when you mention solar energy in the Greater Seattle area. After all, the Emerald City is also “America’s Dreariest City,” with an average of 226 cloudy days annually. However, overcast skies don’t eliminate the potential of solar energy savings. After all, the Puget Sound region is also famous for its trees, and all that green requires the sun for photosynthesis.

Several other examples indicate solar in Seattle works. Germany is a world leader in solar energy, yet the country receives 17% less sunlight than Western Washington. Our mild temperatures are also excellent for solar energy as the panels operate at a higher efficiency and last longer, as extreme heat in sunnier climes can reduce energy output.

“While Seattle might have a reputation for clouds and rain, it doesn’t mean that solar energy isn’t a viable option,” says Jessica Red Elk, operations manager at Pro Roofing NW. “With advancements in solar technology, financial incentives and the potential for long-term savings, solar panels can be a practical and environmentally friendly choice for Seattle area homeowners.”

Consumers currently have two choices for solar energy installations: solar panels and solar shingles. Solar panels are rectangular plates containing multiple photovoltaic cells. The panels are linked together and installed upon an existing roof. Solar shingles, aka solar roof tiles, look like mini solar panels and function as roof protection in addition to generating electricity. Both produce a direct current that can be converted into electricity immediately or stored in batteries for future use.

There are several other factors to consider when deciding between solar panels and solar shingles. Solar panels are connected to the roof, whereas solar shingles replace the previous roofing shingles. Solar panels can be repositioned to capture more sunlight or for other reasons.

Designed solely for functionality, solar panels look bulkier and add more weight to the roof. Solar shingles are seamless and add no additional weight since they are roofing material. Their design adds a sleeker aesthetic to the roof.

Both solar panels and solar shingles are designed for an average life span between 25 and 30 years. Warranties, an important consideration, typically last at least 20 years for both types. However, you should always review the terms and conditions of the warranty with the solar installation company before signing a contract.

Jessica Red Elk says the installation process for Tesla Tiles, a leading brand of solar shingles, is very similar to a new roof installation.

“We deliver all the new materials before tearing off the roof,” she says. “Once the roof is off, we conduct a complete inspection of the substrate to ensure the photovoltaic system can be installed to specifications. The crew then weathers in the roof before the Tesla Tiles being laid.”

Unlike a traditional roof replacement, the electrical system is installed to establish the inverter setup. The roof is immediately operable as a source of energy once the electrical system is completed.

“Despite the higher initial investment, solar shingles can generate electricity over their entire life span,” says Red Elk. “And, like with traditional panels, homes with solar shingles can take advantage of net metering policies in Washington State. Net metering is when excess electricity is fed back to the utility grid, and the homeowner receives credits on the electricity bill for this surplus amount.”

There are a few situations that prohibit the installation of solar panels or solar shingles. Potential users should check the roof orientation and pitch, as north-facing roofs or a low pitch may not produce enough sunlight to justify a solar option. Historic districts and HOAs may also restrict or prohibit the installation of solar panels. Finally, a roof may not be large enough or be shaped too oddly to accommodate enough solar panels or shingles to make sense.

“In addition to aesthetics,” says Red Elk. “Every potential solar user should research cost, efficiency and output, warranties, local regulations and permitting as well as financial incentives and long-term benefits.”

Solar shingles like Tesla Tiles exemplify the ongoing innovations in this important technology. Most installation companies will schedule a technician who will offer a complimentary inspection and discuss long-term cost and environmental benefits in addition to full estimates for solar panel or solar shingle installation. The sunny days of summer may be drawing to a close in Seattle, but our solar energy meters will continue to run when the inevitable streak of overcast days arrives this winter.

